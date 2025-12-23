Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers

Photo via Facebook: ภูกระดึง..รักแล้วรักเลย

Key insights from the news

  • The wife of a trail runner who died during a race at Phu Kradueng National Park on December 7 is seeking witnesses to understand the circumstances of her husband's death.
  • The runner lost consciousness at a location known as Sam Bon during the event, and the case gained attention after the wife posted on Facebook asking for information from anyone present.
  • In her post, she requested that people refrain from criticizing her or her husband, emphasizing their efforts to maintain his health prior to the incident.
  • The article also mentions a separate incident where a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured by lightning while hiking on Doi Pui Luang mountain in Mae Hong Son province.

 

The wife of a trail runner who died during a race at Phu Kradueng National Park, Loei province, has appealed for witnesses to come forward yesterday, December 22, saying she wants to understand what happened to her husband.

The incident dates back to December 7, when a male runner lost consciousness and later died while taking part in a trail running event inside Phu Kradueng National Park, in the area known as Sam Bon.

The case resurfaced yesterday after a Facebook user posted in the group Phu Kradueng… Rak Laeo Rak Loei, where the runner’s wife shared a message on her personal Facebook account asking anyone who witnessed the incident, spoke to her husband, or was nearby at the time to help recount what occurred.

In her post, she said…

“Please refrain from posting comments that criticise, lecture, or blame the deceased or our family. (You may think it, but please don’t post it.) Some people may not know the full details of how we took care of his health, but I can say with confidence that we truly did our best. Reading critical comments during this time only worsens the pain.”

“The purpose of this post is simply to understand what happened up there, and to find the strength to keep going.”

“Hello. On 7 December 2025, my husband (the man in the photo) participated in a trail running event at Phu Kradueng. He lost consciousness at Sam Bon and eventually passed away. I want to know. What happened up there? How was he feeling? I once saw a clip on TikTok. I tried to ask about it, but before I could finish reading the comments, the clip was deleted.”

“Was anyone there who can tell me what happened? Did anyone talk to him? What did he say?”

“Every day, I’m still heartbroken. I cry several times a day. He was everything in my life. But I never even got the chance to know how he was feeling in his final moments. What happened, how it unfolded. If anyone knows, please let me know. You can comment or send me a message.”

Screenshot of Facebook post by wife of trail runner who died during Phu Kradueng race
Photo via Facebook: ภูกระดึง..รักแล้วรักเลย

 

In similar news, a 30 year old Thai woman sustained serious injuries after being struck by lightning while hiking on Doi Pui Luang mountain in the northern province of Mae Hong Son.

