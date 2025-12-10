‘Gigachad’ Thai taxi driver saves tourist from missing flight

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 10, 2025, 11:40 AM
53 2 minutes read
"Gigachad Thai taxi driver" | Photo via @QuintenFrancois on X

A foreign traveller has shared his appreciation for a Bangkok taxi driver who went above and beyond to help him reach the correct airport in time for his international flight.

The traveller, @QuintenFrancois on X, explained that he mistakenly went to Don Mueang Airport instead of Suvarnabhumi Airport, where his flight to Tokyo was scheduled to depart. With just over an hour to make the journey, which typically takes around an hour, he was going to miss his flight.

Enter what he dubbed a gigachad Thai taxi driver, an internet term used to describe someone who is exceptionally handsome or highly capable and confident, who swooped in and saved the day.

In the post on X, he explained….

“So, I was at the wrong airport in Bangkok. Needed to drive an hour to the correct one, with the risk of missing the flight. Enter: gigachad Thai taxi driver.”

“The man didn’t understand a word of English, but he understood the mission: get me to the other airport as quick as possible. Driving me through highways that Google maps didn’t even know existed, with speed, over the emergency lane when needed, knowing every square centimeter of Bangkok.”

“All this with absolute confidence and determination, while maintaining a friendly smile on his face. He made me get there in time. You don’t often come across chads like this in life. It’s important to reward them with huge respect, and a fat tip. Omw to Tokyo now”

The post has gained virality online, with many foreign users praising Thai taxi drivers for their local navigation knowledge. Commenters also reminded travellers to double-check airport names in Bangkok, as the city has two international airports, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, which can easily be confused.

In related news, a taxi driver encountered an unusual situation when a passenger refused to pay the full fare after being driven from Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Ayutthaya.

'Gigachad' Thai taxi driver saves tourist from missing flight

