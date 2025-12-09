Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns

Thailand kicks off the 33rd Southeast Asian Games tonight, December 9, with an opening ceremony at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

The games run from December 9 to 20, with competitions held across Bangkok and Pattaya. The event covers 540 events in 40 sports. The country hosts more than 12,000 athletes from 11 nations.

The ceremony begins at 7pm, following gate openings at 6pm, and attendee registration from 2pm. Audiences can enter from 3pm.

Thai TV stations, including PPTV, T-Sport 7, NBT, and TrueVisions, are broadcasting the event live. Highlights include cultural performances, the torch relay, a lighting ceremony at Sanam Luang, and a parade of athletes representing Southeast Asia.

Authorities have launched heightened security measures ahead of the games due to ongoing border tensions with Cambodia. Officials expressed concern, particularly for the safety of Cambodian athletes.

Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Promphao, who oversees the Games, said the Prime Minister ordered stricter protocols. These include more security forces and military units deployed at venues across both cities.

Although Cambodian spectator presence is expected to be limited, Thammanat confirmed that every venue is under close watch. Authorities are working through an integrated operations centre to respond quickly to any incidents. Thammanat added that preparations are fully complete for the ceremony.

The Pattaya News reported that international observers from the SEA Games Federation will be present to ensure transparency and fairness. Preparations at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya continue ahead of key events.

In a recent controversy over the games, public scrutiny is mounting over the 300-million-baht budget allocated for the swimming pool renovation ahead of the SEA Games 2025, after official procurement documents revealed the high prices of equipment installed at the venue.

In a related controversy, the Sports and Tourism Minister responded to the controversy over the cancelled SEA Games ceremony design, insisting that no hiring contract was ever made with the designer or his team.