Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 9, 2025, 4:08 PM
106 1 minute read
Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns | Thaiger
Preparations for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games continue in Pattaya | Photo via The Pattaya News

Thailand kicks off the 33rd Southeast Asian Games tonight, December 9, with an opening ceremony at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

The games run from December 9 to 20, with competitions held across Bangkok and Pattaya. The event covers 540 events in 40 sports. The country hosts more than 12,000 athletes from 11 nations.

The ceremony begins at 7pm, following gate openings at 6pm, and attendee registration from 2pm. Audiences can enter from 3pm.

Thai TV stations, including PPTV, T-Sport 7, NBT, and TrueVisions, are broadcasting the event live. Highlights include cultural performances, the torch relay, a lighting ceremony at Sanam Luang, and a parade of athletes representing Southeast Asia.

Authorities have launched heightened security measures ahead of the games due to ongoing border tensions with Cambodia. Officials expressed concern, particularly for the safety of Cambodian athletes.

Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Promphao, who oversees the Games, said the Prime Minister ordered stricter protocols. These include more security forces and military units deployed at venues across both cities.

Although Cambodian spectator presence is expected to be limited, Thammanat confirmed that every venue is under close watch. Authorities are working through an integrated operations centre to respond quickly to any incidents. Thammanat added that preparations are fully complete for the ceremony.

Related Articles

The Pattaya News reported that international observers from the SEA Games Federation will be present to ensure transparency and fairness. Preparations at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya continue ahead of key events.

Officials and workers preparing SEA Games venues in Pattaya ahead of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games
Pattaya prepares for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games | Photo via The Pattaya News

In a recent controversy over the games, public scrutiny is mounting over the 300-million-baht budget allocated for the swimming pool renovation ahead of the SEA Games 2025, after official procurement documents revealed the high prices of equipment installed at the venue.

In a related controversy, the Sports and Tourism Minister responded to the controversy over the cancelled SEA Games ceremony design, insisting that no hiring contract was ever made with the designer or his team.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi

13 seconds ago
Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns

28 minutes ago
Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him

55 minutes ago
Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme

1 hour ago
Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks

2 hours ago
Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire

2 hours ago
Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand?

2 hours ago
Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar

2 hours ago
Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land

3 hours ago
Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute

3 hours ago
Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road | Thaiger Phuket News

Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road

5 hours ago
Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan

5 hours ago
BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution

5 hours ago
17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya

5 hours ago
Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces | Thaiger Thailand News

Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces

6 hours ago
Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa

6 hours ago
Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border

7 hours ago
Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family

7 hours ago
PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal | Thaiger Politics News

PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal

23 hours ago
Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin

24 hours ago
Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule

1 day ago
Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions

1 day ago
Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes

1 day ago
Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64 | Thaiger Hot News

Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64

1 day ago
Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 9, 2025, 4:08 PM
106 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.