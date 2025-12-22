Chinese man arrested in Pattaya over large Pod K production

Police raided a house in Pattaya and arrested a Chinese national for producing and distributing Pod K, a vape liquid mixed with ketamine, during an operation on Thursday, December 12.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) launched the operation after receiving a tip-off about the illegal sale of Pod K, a substance that reportedly gained popularity among both Thai and foreign partygoers in Pattaya.

Following further investigation, officers identified the suspect as a 36 year old Chinese man named Zhang. He was found living in a house located in Soi Pattaya 15, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. Police said the property was converted into a production site used to manufacture and distribute Pod K.

After gathering evidence, officers obtained a search warrant from the court and raided the house. During the search, police discovered a large quantity of illegal items believed to be linked to the drug production operation.

Seized items included 4,945 pieces of Pod K, 11 bags of clear powder suspected to be etomidate (a Category 2 controlled drug), 15,000 empty vape pods, 18,000 pod coils, around 85 gallons of e-liquid, and a wide range of equipment used for production and packaging.

During questioning, Zhang denied being the owner of the operation. He claimed that he had been hired only to guard the house and deliver goods when instructed, earning a monthly wage of 40,000 baht.

Zhang also told police that he was unaware the items were illegal and did not know how the substances were produced. He further claimed that the true owner of the operation had already returned to China before the raid took place.

Police have not yet disclosed the specific legal charges Zhang will face, but officers confirmed that the seized evidence would be examined further as part of the investigation.

In a related case, another Chinese national, identified as 32 year old Li, was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area on December 22.

Li reportedly confessed to selling Pod K to Chinese customers in the Huai Khwang area for 1,200 baht per unit. During a search of his room, police seized around 500 Pod K units and additional materials used for production.

Earlier in November, four Chinese nationals were also arrested in separate operations in Huai Khwang, Pattaya, and Nonthaburi for selling e-cigarette liquid mixed with etomidate. Authorities said investigations into the illegal Pod K network remain ongoing.