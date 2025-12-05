Sek Loso withdraws from prison duties after family visit dispute

Ryan Turner
Published: December 5, 2025, 2:33 PM
Sek Loso withdraws from prison duties after family visit dispute
Sek Loso performing | Photo via DailyNews

Thai rock star Sek Loso, also known as Seksan Sukpimai, has announced his decision to withdraw from all work assignments outside the prison, following a public incident involving family at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution on December 3.

The incident began when Sek’s wife, Wiphakorn “Karn” Sukpimai, took their daughter to the facility to celebrate the girl’s birthday and watch Sek perform as part of a scheduled prison event. Karn claimed that she had coordinated the visit with prison authorities and that the family was included on the guest list.

However, correctional officers denied them entry, citing security measures and guest restrictions.

Karn live-streamed her reaction via the official SEK LOSO Facebook page, voicing her frustration and accusing prison staff of disrespecting her family. The situation nearly escalated into a confrontation with officials at the facility.

In response, the Central Women’s Correctional Institution released an official statement signed by Director Walailak Chumchuen yesterday, December 4. The statement clarified that the event on that day was a high-security function attended only by invited guests, including senior officials from the Ministry of Justice and partner organisations.

The prison reiterated that guests must be approved in advance by the warden and that Karn and her daughter were not on the approved list.

The institution emphasised that it had followed all regulations under the Corrections Act B.E. 2560 and Department of Corrections protocols, stating that the denial of entry was in line with standard procedures to ensure safety and order.

Following the dispute, a handwritten note from Sek Loso was shared publicly. In the letter, addressed to the warden of Minburi Remand Prison and the Director-General of the Department of Corrections, Sek formally requested to stop participating in any work outside the prison.

Sek Loso withdraws from prison duties after family visit dispute | News by Thaiger
Sek Loso’s handwritten note | Photo via DailyNews

“I, Seksan Sukpimai, would like to end all external work duties from this day forward due to the disrespect shown to me and my family during the incident on December 3. This decision is mine alone, and I am also dealing with serious health problems, both physical and mental.”

The message was posted on social media by his wife and widely circulated online. Prison officials have not responded directly to Sek’s withdrawal but maintain that all actions taken were in accordance with established rules and regulations.

Sek Loso is currently serving time at Minburi Remand Prison, where he had previously been involved in permitted public performances under correctional supervision.

