Chinese man allegedly steals bag from Thai woman at Bangkok airport

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 22, 2025, 3:55 PM
Photo via TikTok/ @bigceochaaba

A Chinese national allegedly stole a bag from a Thai woman at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on Tuesday, December 16, according to a report shared on social media by a Thai businessman.

The incident was revealed by a Thai entrepreneur known as Big, who shared details of the alleged theft on his TikTok account, @bigceochaaba. He said the incident occurred while he and his employees were waiting to board a flight to China for a company trip.

The victim was identified as a female employee of Big’s company, Chaaba, which produces herbal hair products. Big said that he, the victim, and several other employees were sitting together near Entrance 9 of the airport’s main passenger terminal when the incident took place.

According to Big, a Chinese national was seated close to the group and later became the main suspect. He explained that his employee placed her bag on top of other luggage near their seats before briefly leaving the area. When she returned, the bag was missing.

The situation raised suspicion because the Chinese man who had been sitting nearby was also no longer at the scene. Big admitted that his employee was careless by leaving her bag unattended.

Thai woman lost bag to Chinese at Bangkok airport
The seat where the Chinese suspect sat. | Photo via TikTok/ @bigceochaaba

After discovering the bag was missing, Big contacted airport security staff and officers from Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for assistance. Police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and reportedly found images showing the Chinese national picking up the woman’s bag before walking away.

Big said he was confident that the bag was deliberately stolen and not taken by mistake, although he did not explain what evidence led him to that conclusion. He later told his followers that his employee visited the police station to file an official complaint.

According to Big, the Chinese man was later arrested while standing in a queue at a check-in counter. He said the suspect did not apologise after being caught and reportedly caused a disturbance.

Big added that he and the victim intended to pursue the case fully and would provide further updates once police released more information.

Chinese national allegedly steals bag from Thai woman
The victim’s luggage | Photo via TikTok/ @bigceochaaba

However, Big did not clarify whether the stolen bag was still in the suspect’s possession at the time of arrest or whether the victim had already recovered her belongings.

In a similar incident reported in November, a French national was arrested for a series of thefts at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.

The man was caught on CCTV footage posing as a passenger and placing his bag next to those of unsuspecting travellers. He would then take advantage of the situation to walk away with other people’s belongings before leaving the airport by train.

