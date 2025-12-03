Thailand video news | Thai cabinet drops plan for extra 2026 public holidays, Pattaya reveals crowded lineup of December 2025 events

3 minutes read
In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. These include government relief efforts in flood-hit areas, unusual incidents involving a toilet truck and a paraglider, and, later on, some of the exciting events coming up this holiday season.

Thai Cabinet Drops Plan for Extra 2026 Public Holidays

The government has reversed its initial idea to introduce additional long weekends in 2026. Officials explained that the proposal conflicted with economic and administrative needs, especially in sectors relying on steady workflows. Concerns were raised that more holidays could disrupt productivity and burden public services. As a result, the Cabinet decided it was better to keep the existing holiday structure unchanged. Authorities now plan to review future proposals more carefully before presenting them.

Government Freezes Utility Bills and Launches 9,000-Baht Flood Support

Thailand has announced temporary relief measures that freeze electricity and water bills for affected communities. The plan also includes cash assistance of 9,000 baht per household for families hit by severe flooding. Officials say the move aims to ease pressure on residents recovering from widespread damage. The relief package covers immediate financial needs while longer-term restoration plans take shape. More support programs are expected as authorities continue monitoring the situation.

China and Japan Tensions Spike After Coast Guard Boats Confront Each Other Near Disputed Islands

A fresh confrontation erupted near the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands after China and Japan issued conflicting accounts of a tense maritime encounter. China claims a Japanese fishing boat intruded into what it considers its waters, saying its coast guard took enforcement action to push it out. Japan countered that two Chinese Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese territory, prompting Japanese patrols to intervene and protect the fishing vessel until the Chinese ships withdrew. The clash comes amid rapidly deteriorating relations following Japan’s prime minister suggesting Tokyo might respond militarily if China attacked Taiwan—a remark that angered Beijing. With both nations trading sharper rhetoric and China sending record numbers of vessels to the area, the uninhabited islands remain one of the region’s most fragile flashpoints.

Toilet Truck Crashes into Motorbike, Injuring Two Students

A sanitation truck collided with a motorcycle carrying two students, leaving both with broken legs. The impact occurred near a school area while the students were on their way to class. Emergency responders rushed them to the hospital for treatment. Police are examining whether the truck driver was at fault or if mechanical issues were involved. The incident sparked renewed discussion about road safety around school zones.

Foreigner Accused of Seizing Phuket Viewpoint for Private Paragliding Business

A foreign national has been accused of using a popular Phuket viewpoint as an exclusive base for his paragliding operation. Local residents say tourists were allegedly being restricted from entering certain areas so the business could operate freely. Officials have begun reviewing whether any laws or land-use rules were violated. The issue has stirred frustration among locals who rely on tourism access to the viewpoint. Authorities are now conducting inspections to determine next steps.

Asiatique Criticised Over Noise from New SkyFlyers Ride

Visitors and nearby residents have complained about loud screams coming from a recently launched amusement ride at Asiatique. The attraction, known as the SkyFlyers, has created significant noise during peak hours. Some locals say the constant shrieking disrupts their daily routines and sleep schedules. Management has acknowledged the complaints and is evaluating noise control measures. Authorities may step in if the issue continues without improvement.

Justice Ministry Advances Anti-Discrimination Bill for Thailand

The Ministry of Justice has introduced a new bill aimed at expanding protections against discrimination in the country. The legislation would prohibit unfair treatment based on identity, background, or personal characteristics. Supporters believe it marks an important step toward promoting equal rights nationwide. Critics, however, are calling for clearer definitions and stronger enforcement mechanisms. The draft will undergo further review before being presented to Parliament.

Pattaya Reveals Crowded Lineup of December 2025 Events

Pattaya’s tourism officials have unveiled a packed schedule of concerts, festivals, and activities set for December 2025. The city aims to attract both locals and international visitors with its diverse lineup. Highlights include major music showcases, beachside celebrations, and family-friendly attractions. Businesses hope the busy calendar will boost end-of-year spending across hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Authorities expect visitor numbers to surge as promotions roll out nationwide.

