Thailand video news | Airport fees rise, suspicious reporter’s death, Norwegian GTA in Bangkok

Today we’ll be talking about some significant changes coming to the way travelers fly in Thailand, murder and intrigues as cyanide was found after a toxicology report of a deceased Channel 8 reporter, and a little later an outrageous case of a Norwegian man going full GTA in Bangkok.

Thailand hikes international departure fee to 1,120 baht

The fee for international departures from Thai airports will rise from 730 baht to 1,120 baht starting early next year. This 53% increase was approved by the country’s aviation authorities in response to upgrades planned for major airports such as Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang. The extra charge will be included in the ticket price, while domestic flight fees remain unchanged. Authorities expect the hike to yield around 10 billion baht annually, based on current outbound travel volumes. The revenue is earmarked for improving passenger facilities and enhancing safety across the airports.

Thai airports to ensure luggage scales are accurate before holidays

Ahead of the busy holiday travel season, Thai officials have ordered all airport luggage scales to be checked for accuracy. The aim is to prevent passengers being unfairly charged for excess baggage due to faulty scales. This move is intended to smooth out the check-in process and avoid disputes at the counter. The order comes under authority of the Deputy Transport Minister, who wants consistency across all airports. Passengers are being reassured that this measure should cut down on unexpected baggage fees and delays.

PM orders 14-day cleanup push after floods in Hat Yai

In response to recent floods in southern Thailand, the Prime Minister has mandated a 14-day deadline to restore normalcy in Hat Yai. All relevant agencies have been mobilized to ensure water, sanitation, infrastructure and other services are reinstated promptly. Relief and recovery efforts have been accelerated to minimise disruption for residents. The government also pledged financial and logistical support for flood-hit communities. The goal is to have Hat Yai back on its feet within two weeks.

18 tourists injured when locomotive crashes into parked train in Kanchanaburi

A shunting locomotive collided with a stationary passenger train at Wang Yen Railway Station in Kanchanaburi Province, injuring 18 tourists — four of them seriously. The incident occurred after brake failure forced the locomotive to crash into six carriages, causing violent jolts. Rescue teams swiftly transported the injured to hospital, while the remaining passengers were moved by replacement locomotive. The crash has triggered an investigation into maintenance and safety procedures. Authorities are reviewing locomotive brakes and operational protocols to prevent future tragedies.

Cyanide found in Channel 8 reporter’s body — investigation continues

Autopsy results revealed lethal levels of cyanide in the body of a journalist from Channel 8, prompting a criminal investigation into the cause of death. Forensic experts confirmed cyanide presence in his bloodstream and stomach, raising suspicion about possible poisoning. Police have begun interviewing involved parties, including rescue volunteers who were first on the scene. Investigators have not yet determined whether it was a homicide or self-inflicted, and all options remain open. The case continues to draw public attention as authorities seek answers.

Thai military issues warning to Myanmar after cross-border shells hurt civilians in Tak

Following stray artillery shells from neighboring forces injuring civilians in Tak province, the Thai military has issued a stern warning to the military forces in Myanmar. The fallout has triggered evacuations among border communities, amid rising tension in the area. Thai defense officials threatened potential retaliation if further shells land on Thai territory. The statement underscores growing concern over security and the safety of civilians in border provinces. Authorities have increased border monitoring and reassured residents that protective measures are in place.

Norwegian man arrested after attempted tuk-tuk and bicycle theft in Bangkok

Police in Bangkok arrested a 33-year-old Norwegian man after he tried to steal a tuk-tuk and then a bicycle along Sukhumvit Road. The suspect reportedly ignored police commands to stop and had to be restrained. Investigators suspect he may be suffering from mental health issues and arrested him under charges of attempted robbery causing harm. The two victims later positively identified him. The case raises concerns over security and mental-health screening for foreigners committing crimes in the city.

Roads closed in Patong ahead of Phuket Carnival parade starting December 19

Several major roads in Patong, including the southern section of Phra Metta Road and Patong Beach Road, will be closed from December 19 to 21. The closures are to accommodate the parade of the annual Phuket Carnival, which heralds the start of the high-season for tourism. Residents and visitors are urged to avoid the affected streets during the evening parade time, especially near Bangla Road. Authorities expect increased traffic and crowded footpaths, and have advised planning accordingly. The event is seen as a major draw for holiday travellers and aims to boost tourist activity.

