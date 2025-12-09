Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi

Thai motorists and netizens slammed a foreign man for dangerous behaviour after he was seen sticking his upper body out of a taxi while travelling along a Phuket road.

A Thai driver, who was travelling behind the white taxi, filmed the risky stunt and shared the footage on his Facebook account, Alif Sroison, on Sunday, December 7. The clip was quickly reposted by local news pages, sparking widespread criticism.

In the video, the foreigner is seen leaning his body out of the passenger-side window while his friend filmed him from the back seat. Shockingly, the taxi driver also appeared to record the moment for his passenger despite driving along a winding road.

The Thai motorist who filmed the incident could be heard shouting at both the foreign man and the taxi driver for their reckless behaviour.

Netizens demanded immediate action against both taxi driver and foreign passengers. Some urged police to investigate, while others called on the Land Transport Department to revoke the taxi driver’s licence. Comments included…

“The taxi driver didn’t warn him but filmed him instead.”

“I hope he falls off.”

“If someone dies because of this, who will take responsibility?”

“The driver must have been paid to film him. Don’t prioritise money over safety.”

The incident reportedly occurred on a road in the Patong area, though local police have not yet issued a statement or taken action.

While Thai law does not specifically address passengers sticking body parts out of a moving vehicle, the act may still be considered illegal if it endangers others or contributes to an accident. Such behaviour may fall under reckless conduct, with penalties depending on the consequences.

In a similar incident, a Thai woman in Pathum Thani recently jumped onto the bonnet of a moving car, shocking the driver. Although she escaped serious injury because the vehicle was moving slowly, the driver’s car bonnet was dented and scratched.

The video went viral on TikTok, and several netizens claimed they had encountered the same woman, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues.