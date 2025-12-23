Udon Thani teacher apologises after kneeing 10 year old

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 23, 2025, 10:03 AM
156 1 minute read
Photo via Khaosod

A disciplinary incident at a school in Udon Thani left a 10 year old boy injured, leading to a meeting yesterday, December 22, between the teacher, the student’s family, and child welfare officials.

The case surfaced when a mother took to social media, on December 21, to report that her son, 10 year old Sushi, a Grade 4 student, was left with inflamed rib cartilage after being kneed in the abdomen by his class teacher. The incident occurred on December 18 at a school in Udon Thani province, where Sushi and two other classmates were reportedly involved in hiding another student’s bag. While the two other boys were allegedly struck with a stick, the teacher kneed Sushi and kicked him in the leg.

The student’s mother filed a formal complaint, and medical documents were provided to authorities. The teacher, while admitting to the physical contact, had claimed at the time that it was intended as a light disciplinary measure and not meant to cause harm.

Meeting between teacher, student’s family, and child protection officers in Udon Thani
Photo via Naewna

A follow-up meeting was held yesterday, December 22, during which the teacher explained her version of events, claiming that all three students had hidden the schoolbag of a Grade 3 girl who had later reported the incident to her grandmother. When questioned, Sushi confessed and said that he did it at the request of another Grade 3 girl.

The teacher tearfully admitted that her actions were too harsh. She said she did not anticipate the situation escalating and apologised directly to the family, saying she had no intention of injuring the student. The family agreed not to pursue further legal action but requested that future disciplinary measures be non-violent and age-appropriate.

Meanwhile, CH7 reported that the Educational Service Area Office 1 planned to establish a disciplinary committee to investigate the incident, with potential action against the teacher if misconduct is confirmed.

Similarly, earlier in Lampang, a legal case has emerged involving a 23 year old teacher allegedly assaulting a young student with a metal ruler and slapping him for consuming the teacher’s marshmallow snack.

Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.