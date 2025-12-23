Christmas and New Year festive guide at Jungceylon Phuket this December

There might be no snow or cosy days by the fireplace in Phuket, but there’s definitely a festive atmosphere all around. You can still meet Santa, see Christmas lights, and find plenty of ways to celebrate, and Jungceylon Phuket is the place to go if you want to soak it all in.

This year, the shopping and lifestyle complex goes all in on the festive season, with a cheerful run of events that move from Christmas straight through to New Year. You can drop by for a quick walk, stay for dinner and live music, or end up spending the whole evening without really planning to.

On this page

Event (jump to section) When Summary Let’s Celebrate 2026: Eco Wonderland December 20 to January 15 A mall wide festive installation featuring colourful eco themed decorations made from reused and recycled materials, created in collaboration with Thai artists including Wishulada. Includes popular photo spots such as the large whale sculpture inspired by ocean life. Santa appearances and festive photo moments December 24 to 26, 11am, 2pm, 4pm and 7pm Santas and festive friends walk through Jungceylon Phuket throughout the day, stopping for photos, waving to children, and adding Christmas cheer. Christmas Carol at The Bay Arena December 24, 5pm A Christmas Eve performance by local young performers dressed as little Santas, singing classic Christmas songs in a relaxed open air setting. Christmas Soul Concert at The Bay Arena December 25, 7pm A Christmas Day live music event featuring soulful vocals by Phrimapha, also known as Nok KPN, set within the Eco Wonderland atmosphere. Blowout B-Boy Battle December 28, from 1.30pm onwards A high energy street dance competition at The Bay, with dancers, DJs, and MCs bringing hip hop culture to Jungceylon Phuket during the festive week. Santa Fun Run December 31 to January 1 A family friendly activity at The Bay Arena where adults and children dress as Santa, join short fun runs, play simple games, and collect small gifts in a non competitive setting. New Year’s Eve Countdown and Khun-In Thai Show Band December 31 at 7pm and January 1 at 7pm Jungceylon Phuket’s main New Year celebration at The Bay, featuring live performances of well known songs and an open air countdown to welcome 2026 Jungceylon Phuket. Come back on New Year’s Day for a cultural celebration with Khun-In Thai Show Band.

Let’s Celebrate 2026: Eco Wonderland

Eco Wonderland runs from December 20, 2025, until January 15, 2026, and you’ll notice it almost immediately when you arrive. Instead of traditional decorations, Jungceylon Phuket has filled its open spaces with colourful installations made from reused and recycled materials, created in collaboration with Thai artists, including Wishulada.

One of the main highlights is the large Omura’s whale installation, which has quickly become one of the most popular photo spots in the mall. Made from recycled materials and inspired by ocean life, it’s both festive and distinctly Phuket. The decorations are spread throughout Jungceylon Phuket rather than gathered in one area, which means the festive atmosphere follows you as you move from shops to restaurants and cafés.

Santa appearances and festive photo moments

From December 24 to 26, Jungceylon Phuket becomes even more lively with Santa appearances throughout the day. You’ll see Santas and their festive friends walking through the mall, stopping for photos, waving to children, and spreading Christmas cheer along the way.

You might spot Santa while browsing for gifts, heading to lunch, or making your way to dinner later in the evening. For families, especially those travelling with young children, these walkabouts are often a highlight. For everyone else, they add a lighthearted touch that makes Christmas in Phuket feel surprisingly familiar.

Christmas Carol on December 24

On Christmas Eve, Jungceylon Phuket offers a quieter and more traditional moment with a Christmas Carol performance at The Bay Arena. Local young performers, dressed as little Santas, take the stage to sing classic Christmas songs that you’ll instantly recognise.

You can pause to listen, stay for the full performance, or continue on your way, depending on how you plan to spend the evening. The open-air setting keeps the event relaxed and accessible, so you can fit it easily into your Christmas Eve plans.

<h2=”christmascarol”>Christmas Soul Concert on December 25

Christmas Day continues with the Christmas Soul Concert at The Bay Arena. The event features a live performance by Phrimapha, also known as Nok KPN, bringing soulful vocals to the festive programme.

You can arrive early or drop by later in the evening, as the concert takes place within the wider Eco Wonderland setting. The performance adds a musical focus to Christmas Day, and you don’t need advance planning or tickets.

Blowout B-Boy Battle at The Bay

As the festive week moves toward the New Year, The Bay becomes the heart of Jungceylon Phuket’s entertainment. On December 28, the Blowout Phuket B Boy Battle, one of Asia’s major dance battles, takes over the space, bringing street dance culture front and centre. Dancers compete with energy, skill, and creativity, while DJs and MCs keep the crowd engaged throughout. Even if you’re not a dance expert, you’ll enjoy every minute of it.

Family highlight with the Santa Fun Run

For families, one of the most cheerful events of the season is the Santa Fun Run, which will be held on both December 31 and January 1 at The Bay Arena. Don’t worry. This isn’t a serious race, and it doesn’t feel competitive at all. The focus is clearly on laughter and shared moments.

You don’t have to dress up beforehand, as the mall provides reindeer mascots for you to wear. Once wear it, you can take part in short runs, simple games, light challenges, and collect small gifts along the way. It’s a lovely way to keep children engaged during the busy New Year period while giving everyone a reason to smile.

New Year’s Eve countdown and Khun In Thai Show Band at The Bay

New Year’s Eve is the busiest and most energetic night of the season at Jungceylon Phuket. On December 31, the All Time Hit Party takes over The Bay, with live performances built around familiar songs that carry the crowd through the evening.

You’re invited to gather in the open-air space, enjoy the music, and take part in the countdown to 2026. With no tickets or reservations required, the event offers a straightforward option for celebrating New Year’s in Jungceylon Phuket, close to hotels, restaurants, and nightlife.

Come back on January 1, and you’ll get to see Khun-In Thai Show Band live in action. From 7pm, they’ll delight you with a combination of Thai music and traditional dance.

Eating, drinking, and taking breaks between events

Alongside the festive programme, Jungceylon Phuket’s restaurants and cafés will continue to offer plenty of options for meals, drinks, and casual breaks. Many outlets run extended happy hours and seasonal promotions throughout the holiday period, perfect for holiday shopping or a well-deserved leisurely lunch.

If you are in Phuket this festive season and want somewhere that captures the holiday mood without demanding a strict schedule, Jungceylon delivers. It’s bright, social, and loudly festive, which often turns out to be exactly what December calls for in Phuket.

For more information, follow Jungceylon Phuket on Facebook or visit jungceylon.com.

Sponsored