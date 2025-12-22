Condo residents protest after juristic manager turns rooftop into dog farm

Residents of a condominium in Nonthaburi province staged a protest after the building’s former juristic person manager took over a shared rooftop area to breed dogs for sale, with nearly 100 Thai Ridgeback dogs reportedly kept at the property.

The condominium is located in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi. According to residents, the rooftop was originally designed as a common area where occupants could enjoy a 360-degree view of Nonthaburi, nearby provinces, and the Chao Phraya River.

However, residents said the situation changed after the 63 year old juristic person manager blocked access to the rooftop and converted the space into a dog-breeding area. In addition to the rooftop, the woman reportedly used four condominium units on the top floor to house and care for the dogs.

Residents claimed that the rooftop and the units were filled with dog waste, causing a strong and persistent unpleasant smell throughout the building. Many said they were unable to sleep due to constant barking and howling, which allegedly continued both day and night.

As complaints continued, residents jointly submitted reports to the local municipality and called for the appointment of a new juristic person manager. Following a residents’ vote, a new manager was officially appointed. However, the problems reportedly did not immediately end, as the former manager initially refused to remove the dogs from the property.

Municipal officials later intervened to negotiate with the former manager. She was required to sign an acknowledgement document, agreeing to gradually remove the dogs from the rooftop and condominium units.

At the time of the agreement, residents reported that there were 78 dogs at the property. Many have since been relocated, leaving 29 dogs still on-site. The former manager reportedly promised that all remaining dogs would be removed by the end of this month.

The newly appointed juristic person manager said residents understood the situation and hoped the former manager would honour the agreement and fully resolve the issue.

During a visit by Hone Krasae media outlet, reporters observed several Thai Ridgeback dogs barking loudly on the premises. The former manager reportedly remained inside her unit but did not come out to speak with residents or the media.

When contacted by phone, the former manager declined to give an interview and refused to allow reporters access to the four top-floor units that are used for dog breeding.