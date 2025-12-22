Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found dead in Chon Buri

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 22, 2025, 4:02 PM
Photo via The Pattaya News

Two weeks after a 55 year old woman with Alzheimer’s disease went missing from her home in Chon Buri, her body was discovered in a forested area near a petrol station in Bang Lamung district yesterday, December 21, bringing an end to a desperate search by her family.

Officers from Huay Yai Police Station were alerted around 10.30am to the presence of a body behind a petrol station near Highway 331 in Moo 1, Khao Maikaew subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. Rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation joined police at the scene, where relatives later confirmed the body was that of Phannee Noen-iam, who had disappeared from her home on December 7.

The woman’s family had been searching tirelessly since her disappearance, with her daughter, 27 year old Phimphilat, previously appealing to local media for help. The family had shared that Phannee had Alzheimer’s and could not look after herself.

The breakthrough came after the family reviewed local CCTV footage and spotted Phannee walking near the Nong Ta Son intersection. However, she never appeared in footage taken in front of a nearby Bangchak petrol station, prompting her son, 30 year old Watchara, to focus the search in that area. It was there, in a forested patch behind the station, that he found her body.

Rescue workers and police at the scene where a missing woman’s body was found in Chon Buri
Photo via The Pattaya News

Officers said the body was taken to Pattaya Pathumkhun Hospital for storage while awaiting a post-mortem and release to the family for funeral rites. Investigators have not yet confirmed the cause of death, pending further examination, reported The Pattaya News.

In a separate missing person case, a Thai woman in Udon Thani appealed for help finding her British husband, who vanished with their dog after the Loy Krathong Festival in early November. He did not tell her where he was going, though she insisted they had been together for more than two years without any serious conflicts.

 

