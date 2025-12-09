Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track

A Thai man narrowly escaped tragedy after accidentally driving along a railway track in Pattaya while under the influence of alcohol late last night, December 8.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasathan Pattaya Foundation were alerted to the incident on the railway track in the Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Pattaya, at around 12.30am.

When they arrived, they found a car crawling slowly along the rails, an extremely dangerous situation as a train could have arrived at any moment.

The rescue team swiftly blocked the vehicle’s path and signalled the driver to stop. The man behind the wheel was identified as 54 year old Saman, who appeared heavily intoxicated.

Residents and rescuers worked together to push and lift the car off the tracks. The effort was difficult, but they eventually managed to remove the vehicle to safety.

A dead cat was also found nearby, believed to be run over by Saman’s car, though the driver himself was unharmed.

Saman told officers he was driving home when he spotted a motorcyclist entering a small side path. Thinking it was a shortcut, he followed the rider but soon realised he was driving on the railway line.

His car became stuck on the rails, and despite trying to move forward and reverse, he could not free the vehicle. He said he felt lucky that locals noticed and came to help in time.

After getting the car off the tracks, rescuers had to leave it beside the line, as a tow truck was needed to move it back onto the road due to obstacles along the track.

Several railway accidents have been reported across Thailand, often caused by motorists ignoring warning horns and signal lights from oncoming trains.

A notable case occurred in December last year when a TikToker in Ratchaburi was killed after sitting on the tracks to film video content, reportedly unaware of the approaching train behind him.