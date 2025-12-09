Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 9, 2025, 5:48 PM
50 1 minute read
Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

A Thai man narrowly escaped tragedy after accidentally driving along a railway track in Pattaya while under the influence of alcohol late last night, December 8.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasathan Pattaya Foundation were alerted to the incident on the railway track in the Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Pattaya, at around 12.30am.

When they arrived, they found a car crawling slowly along the rails, an extremely dangerous situation as a train could have arrived at any moment.

The rescue team swiftly blocked the vehicle’s path and signalled the driver to stop. The man behind the wheel was identified as 54 year old Saman, who appeared heavily intoxicated.

Residents and rescuers worked together to push and lift the car off the tracks. The effort was difficult, but they eventually managed to remove the vehicle to safety.

Thai man saved after driving on railway tracks
Photo via The Pattaya News

A dead cat was also found nearby, believed to be run over by Saman’s car, though the driver himself was unharmed.

Saman told officers he was driving home when he spotted a motorcyclist entering a small side path. Thinking it was a shortcut, he followed the rider but soon realised he was driving on the railway line.

Related Articles

His car became stuck on the rails, and despite trying to move forward and reverse, he could not free the vehicle. He said he felt lucky that locals noticed and came to help in time.

Thai man narrowly escapes death after driving along Pattaya railway track
Photo via The Pattaya News

After getting the car off the tracks, rescuers had to leave it beside the line, as a tow truck was needed to move it back onto the road due to obstacles along the track.

Several railway accidents have been reported across Thailand, often caused by motorists ignoring warning horns and signal lights from oncoming trains.

A notable case occurred in December last year when a TikToker in Ratchaburi was killed after sitting on the tracks to film video content, reportedly unaware of the approaching train behind him.

Latest Thailand News
Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track

18 seconds ago
Vietnamese nationals arrested in Bangkok for planned thefts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietnamese nationals arrested in Bangkok for planned thefts

25 minutes ago
Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride

36 minutes ago
Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi

1 hour ago
Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns

2 hours ago
Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him

2 hours ago
Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme

3 hours ago
Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks

3 hours ago
Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire

3 hours ago
Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand?

3 hours ago
Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar

3 hours ago
Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land

4 hours ago
Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute

4 hours ago
Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road | Thaiger Phuket News

Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road

6 hours ago
Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan

6 hours ago
BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution

6 hours ago
17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya

7 hours ago
Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces | Thaiger Thailand News

Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces

7 hours ago
Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa

7 hours ago
Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border

8 hours ago
Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family

8 hours ago
PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal | Thaiger Politics News

PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal

1 day ago
Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin

1 day ago
Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule

1 day ago
Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 9, 2025, 5:48 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.