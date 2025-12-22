Viral sign outlines ID policy for applicants with changed appearance

A sign spotted at a national ID card service point caught attention online after it advised that people whose appearance has changed due to surgery or gender transition need to bring a witness when applying.

The notice, which began circulating on social media today, December 22, was posted at an ID card service point, though the exact location was not specified. It reads…

“Making an ID Card: Individuals whose appearance differs from the database due to cosmetic surgery or gender transition must be accompanied by one guarantor.”

The message has raised discussion about the use of facial recognition technology in Thailand’s civil registration system. In cases where a person’s face no longer closely matches their previous ID photo or official biometric data, the system may not confirm the match, prompting officers to request a witness to verify the applicant’s identity.

Some online users found the wording amusing, suggesting that the technology couldn’t keep up with how much people had changed, while others said it was a helpful reminder for those planning to update their ID after cosmetic procedures or gender-related treatments.

Officials have not issued a formal announcement, but the sign serves as a useful heads-up for anyone who may face identification issues at district offices. To avoid delays, applicants are advised to bring any relevant documents and attend with a guarantor who can confirm their identity.

