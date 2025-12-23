Road Rage Horror: Man Gunned Down on Si Rat Expressway After Toll Dispute

BANGKOK — Police are urgently searching for the driver of a white luxury van suspected of shooting a 34-year-old man to death on the Si Rat Expressway early this morning following an apparent road rage incident at the Prachachuen toll plaza.

At 4:50 a.m., Pol. Capt. Noppadol Homsombat, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) at Prachachuen Police Station, received a report of a fatal shooting inside a vehicle behind the inbound Si Rat Expressway toll plaza in the Wong Sawang Subdistrict, Bang Sue District.

Police arrived at the scene approximately 200 meters past the toll booth, near the foot of the bridge crossing Prachachuen Road. Officers found a car parked in the middle of the road. Inside, the body of Mr. Anuwat Yatniyom, 34, was discovered in the driver’s seat. He had sustained a single fatal gunshot wound that penetrated his neck. Officers cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

Ms. Sawitree, 28, the victim’s girlfriend who was in the passenger seat, provided a statement to the police. She explained that Mr. Anuwat had picked her up from her apartment and was driving to a house in the Phetkasem area using the expressway.

According to Ms. Sawitree, as they approached the Prachachuen toll plaza, a white luxury vehicle attempted to cut into their lane abruptly from the left side. She told her boyfriend to slow down and allow the other vehicle to pass to avoid a collision.

After passing the toll booth, the luxury van initially slowed down. As Mr. Anuwat drove up the bridge, the van accelerated to pull alongside them on the right. The passenger window on the left side of the van was rolled down, and the occupant fired 3-4 shots at Mr. Anuwat. The attacker then sped away, heading towards Mo Chit.

Initial investigations into CCTV footage have identified a suspicious white Toyota Alphard in the area. Police are currently tracking the vehicle and gathering evidence to apprehend the suspect for legal prosecution.