Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village

Key insights from the news Copy A baby gibbon was rescued in Chiang Mai after residents reported it alone, raising concerns it may have been separated from its mother.

Wildlife officials confirmed the gibbon's transfer to state care for health monitoring and assessment for rehabilitation.

Authorities emphasized the importance of reporting displaced wild animals to professionals rather than attempting independent care.

In a related incident, customs at Chennai Airport intercepted a passenger smuggling two endangered gibbons from Bangkok, indicating a potential organized trafficking network.

A baby gibbon spotted alone near a Chiang Mai village was rescued by wildlife officials yesterday, December 22, after worried residents raised concerns over its safety.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation confirmed yesterday on its Facebook page that officers from Conservation Area Management Office 16 in Chiang Mai received the young gibbon following a report made to the forest protection hotline. The animal was found by local residents near Ornsirin village in Nong Han subdistrict, San Sai district.

Officials who responded to the report said the gibbon was found alone, raising concerns it may have been separated from its mother. Preliminary checks confirmed it was a juvenile, prompting officers to transfer the animal into state care.

The baby gibbon is now being raised under controlled nursery conditions, where wildlife specialists are monitoring its health and development. Authorities said the animal will undergo further assessment to determine its condition and suitability for rehabilitation before any future plans are made.

Wildlife officials urged the public to report sightings of displaced wild animals rather than attempting to care for them independently, as professional handling and knowledge are essential to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, in a separate case involving the ongoing threats to wildlife, Chennai Airport in India became the centre of a trafficking investigation after customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok with two endangered gibbons hidden in his luggage.

The Agile Gibbon and Eastern Grey Gibbon, both highly sought after in the illegal exotic pet trade, were found concealed beneath chocolates and packaged food inside a trolley bag. This marked the second attempt to smuggle the same species into India within two weeks, raising suspicions of an organised trafficking network.

The endangered gibbons were returned to Thailand on the same Thai Airways flight to ensure their immediate welfare.