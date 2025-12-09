Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme

A woman was left devastated after being tricked into shaving her head for a promised payment that never came.

A male barber shared the case on Facebook, warning fellow stylists and the public about potential scammers targeting women looking to sell their hair. He posted the story in a Thai barber community group after a female customer entered his shop and fell victim to the fraud.

According to the barber, the woman arrived with long hair and asked to have it cut off to sell. He initially advised her to visit a salon which is more suited for female clients. However, she insisted on cutting her hair at his shop.

Before the haircut began, the woman handed him her phone and asked him to speak to someone claiming to be a hair buyer. That person instructed the barber to shave her head in a skinhead style.

The barber found this instruction far more extreme than the usual haircut people get when selling hair.

The barber questioned the woman again, but she confirmed the request. In addition to the unusual haircut, the buyer demanded a video of the entire shaving process in exchange for a 2,000 baht payment.

The woman agreed, promising to tip the barber once the deal went through.

After the barber completed the haircut and sent the video, the buyer replied, “Is this all the footage you have?” before cutting contact. The buyer did not pay her, and it was clear she had been scammed.

The barber later posted screenshots of the chat, suggesting that the scammer may have had a personal interest in watching women shave their heads, rather than any intention to purchase hair.

Sharing the story publicly, he urged others to be cautious of fake hair buyers, especially those with unusual demands.