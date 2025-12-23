Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home

Key insights from the news Copy A burglary occurred in a Chachoengsao townhouse on December 23, where the homeowner and her family heard noises and called the police.

A burglary in Chachoengsao ended fatally today, December 23, when the intruder was fatally wounded while trying to flee the scene.

The incident took place at a three-storey townhouse in Moo 19, Bang Pakong district, where the homeowner was inside with her daughter and one year old granddaughter when they heard noises coming from the ground floor. Sensing something was wrong, they contacted local police.

Police from Bang Pakong Police Station, led by Police Lieutenant Noppadon Taweechart, responded to the call and coordinated with Chachoengsao rescue workers. Upon arrival, they found signs of a break-in and wires and valuables had been pulled apart and scattered throughout the first floor. Blood was also found at the scene, along with broken glass.

The trail of blood led officers nearly 300 metres along the street, where they found a man, believed to be the intruder, collapsed in front of another house. The suspect, whose identity had not yet been confirmed, was wearing a red shirt and shorts and had suffered multiple lacerations from glass shards. Rescue workers performed first aid and rushed him to Bang Pakong Hospital.

However, he later succumbed to his injuries due to significant blood loss.

The homeowner said she and her family were upstairs when they heard noises below and called the police. Moments later, they heard a loud crash, believed to be the moment the suspect fled and broke through a glass door or window. Blood was found throughout the house and along the route he attempted to escape.

Khaosod reported that police are continuing their investigation and have documented the scene for evidence as they work to confirm the suspect’s identity and determine whether he was acting alone.

