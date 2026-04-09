Miss Grand Thailand contestant secures global attention with hip hop dance

A contestant from Kalasin province gained international attention after a viral hip hop dance moves during the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 competition in Bangkok on March 28.

The final of Miss Grand Thailand 2026 was held at MGI Hall Bravo BKK, with Pattama “Ning” Jitsawat from Chon Buri crowned the winner. However, Darathorn “Dada” Yoothong, representing Kalasin, drew widespread attention despite placing in the top 20.

Dada went viral after performing a hip hop dance during the swimsuit segment, a round where contestants are allowed to present themselves through dance.

The pageant is known for encouraging individual expression, with Miss Grand Thailand 2022 winner Engfa Waraha also gaining attention for her performance in the same segment.

Unlike other contestants who typically perform routines aligned with conventional pageant styles, Dada chose to present her personality and lifestyle through hip hop, which attracted significant attention from Thai and international audiences online.

Clips of her performance were widely shared across social media platforms, prompting reactions from international viewers.

American TV meteorologist Nick Kosir posted her video on TikTok, saying it ranked as his top dance video of 2026. Kosir also suggested that the video game Fortnite consider adding Dada as a character and invited her to perform with him in Times Square.

Dada’s performance led to increased public recognition, with reports that she received presenter roles and event opportunities. She was also recently invited to lead an aerobic session at Lumpini Park in Bangkok.

On April 7, Click2Houston news anchor Paige Hubbard commented on Dada’s Instagram account, inviting her for an interview with the NBC-affiliated channel.

“Hi Dada! Firstly, let me just say I love your energy. People need to see more examples of women who show up as themselves. I’m a reporter and producer for the NBC affiliate in Houston, Texas. I would love to interview you and share your story with our audience. Please let me know if you are interested in speaking with me! And God bless you.”

Dada accepted the invitation, with her supporters expressing interest in seeing her appear on international television.

In an interview with MGR Online, Dada said she had not originally planned to become a beauty pageant contestant and had no intention of changing herself to fit traditional standards.

“Having the courage to be yourself has always been my motto. I don’t want to be like anyone else; I want to be myself. I believe that no matter what society we’re in or what we do, being yourself allows us to stick with it for a long time and do it to the best of our ability,

“As long as being yourself doesn’t harm anyone, just be yourself and do it to the fullest!”