Miss Grand Thailand contestant secures global attention with hip hop dance

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 9, 2026, 5:57 PM
50 2 minutes read
Miss Grand Thailand contestant secures global attention with hip hop dance | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @dadakerema and YouTube/ GrandTV

A contestant from Kalasin province gained international attention after a viral hip hop dance moves during the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 competition in Bangkok on March 28.

The final of Miss Grand Thailand 2026 was held at MGI Hall Bravo BKK, with Pattama “Ning” Jitsawat from Chon Buri crowned the winner. However, Darathorn “Dada” Yoothong, representing Kalasin, drew widespread attention despite placing in the top 20.

Dada went viral after performing a hip hop dance during the swimsuit segment, a round where contestants are allowed to present themselves through dance.

The pageant is known for encouraging individual expression, with Miss Grand Thailand 2022 winner Engfa Waraha also gaining attention for her performance in the same segment.

Unlike other contestants who typically perform routines aligned with conventional pageant styles, Dada chose to present her personality and lifestyle through hip hop, which attracted significant attention from Thai and international audiences online.

Miss Grand Thailand global viral dance
Photo via TikTok/ @missgrandthailand

Clips of her performance were widely shared across social media platforms, prompting reactions from international viewers.

American TV meteorologist Nick Kosir posted her video on TikTok, saying it ranked as his top dance video of 2026. Kosir also suggested that the video game Fortnite consider adding Dada as a character and invited her to perform with him in Times Square.

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Dada’s performance led to increased public recognition, with reports that she received presenter roles and event opportunities. She was also recently invited to lead an aerobic session at Lumpini Park in Bangkok.

On April 7, Click2Houston news anchor Paige Hubbard commented on Dada’s Instagram account, inviting her for an interview with the NBC-affiliated channel.

Thai beauty pageant contestant viral dance
Photo via Instagram/ @dadakerema

“Hi Dada! Firstly, let me just say I love your energy. People need to see more examples of women who show up as themselves. I’m a reporter and producer for the NBC affiliate in Houston, Texas. I would love to interview you and share your story with our audience. Please let me know if you are interested in speaking with me! And God bless you.”

Dada accepted the invitation, with her supporters expressing interest in seeing her appear on international television.

In an interview with MGR Online, Dada said she had not originally planned to become a beauty pageant contestant and had no intention of changing herself to fit traditional standards.

“Having the courage to be yourself has always been my motto. I don’t want to be like anyone else; I want to be myself. I believe that no matter what society we’re in or what we do, being yourself allows us to stick with it for a long time and do it to the best of our ability,

“As long as being yourself doesn’t harm anyone, just be yourself and do it to the fullest!”

@missgrandthailand

Miss Grand Thailand 2026 รอบ 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 ❤️‍🔥 #MissGrandSoftPowerOfThailand #MissGrandThailand #MissGrandThailand2026 #WeAreGRANDthe1andOnly #นับจากนี้ทุกพื้นที่มีแต่แกรนด์

♬ original sound – Miss Grand Thailand Official – Miss Grand Thailand Official

@officialnickkosir

She went so hard 😭💀 @เจ๊ดาด้า มิสแกรนด์กาฬสินธุ์ #dance #viral #thailand #funny #news

♬ original sound – Nick Kosir

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 9, 2026, 5:57 PM
50 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.