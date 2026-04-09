Fake diamond seller arrested over 4 million baht losses

The owner of a jewellery sales page with nearly 100,000 followers was arrested today, April 9, for allegedly selling fake diamonds and gems through livestreams while claiming they were genuine diamonds, with victims reporting losses of more than 4 million baht.

The suspect, identified as 45 year old Nicha, was arrested in Bang Luang, Mueang Pathum Thani. She was wanted under two Criminal Court warrants issued on April 7.

According to investigators, she used the page to sell fake gemstones in livestreams by presenting them as genuine diamonds.

Customers who received the items later found they were fake, prompting complaints from victims nationwide. MGR Online reported that losses exceeded 4 million baht.

The charges include public fraud, entering false information into a computer system in a way likely to cause public harm, and making false claims about the origin, condition, quality, quantity or other material details of goods or services.

During questioning, Nicha confessed to all charges and was then handed over to the Consumer Protection Police Division for legal proceedings.

Police say this case shows how online fraud is shifting to social media and livestream sales to build trust. Officers warned that a large following or a credible online image does not guarantee that goods are genuine or as advertised.

Buyers were urged to check sellers carefully before transferring money or placing online orders, especially for high-value items such as jewellery or gemstones.

Investigators advised consumers to review product sources, genuine customer feedback, certificates and sales terms, and to report suspected fraud to relevant agencies or call the Consumer Protection Police Division hotline on 1135.

Elsewhere, a heated dispute erupted between a seller and a buyer over allegations of selling counterfeit gold online. The seller insists the gold is genuine, while the buyer claims a loss of faith and calls for legal action.