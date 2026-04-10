Pattaya prostitution crackdown nets 16 foreign women

A Pattaya prostitution crackdown led to the arrest of 16 foreign women during a late-night operation along Pattaya Beach and nearby roads in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, yesterday, April 9.

Immigration officers, working with social development officials, tourist police and volunteers, carried out inspections along Pattaya Beach Road and Pattaya Second Road targeting suspected soliciting for prostitution in public.

Of the 16 women arrested, 12 were charged with soliciting in public, including one from Kyrgyzstan, five from Uzbekistan and six from Uganda.

Officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security issued fines, while immigration officers began visa revocation and deportation procedures for the 12 women.

Police also arrested another Ugandan woman on the same charge and for overstaying her visa by 108 days. She was handed over to Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings.

Three more Ugandan women were also detained on the same soliciting charge. Immigration officers are revoking their visas and preparing them for deportation.

All suspects were accused of approaching or soliciting people in public areas in a manner considered a public nuisance under Thai law. Investigations and legal action are continuing.

In an earlier development, a late-night prostitution crackdown in Bangkok led to 16 arrests after complaints on social media alleged a group of foreign women were approaching visitors to offer sexual services on Sukhumvit Soi 4.

A total of 16 people were arrested, consisting of 10 Tanzanian nationals, five Kenyan nationals and one Vietnamese national.

They were charged under Section 5 of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act 1996 for allegedly approaching or persistently contacting people in public places to offer sexual services in a way considered improper or a public nuisance.

Immigration officers were expected to proceed with the revocation of permission to stay in Thailand and deportation. All 16 were transferred to the Immigration Bureau office in Suan Phlu for further proceedings.