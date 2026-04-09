Police detain 36 Chinese nationals in Pattaya nightclub raid

Police in Pattaya raided a nightclub in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri early today, April 9, arresting 36 Chinese nationals suspected of gathering for drug use.

The operation took place at 3.30am after police received a tip-off about alleged drug activity inside a venue on Pattaya Third Road in North Pattaya. More than 40 officers surrounded and entered the premises.

The building was identified as a four-storey luxury property, with each floor arranged into karaoke rooms. Officers found tourists occupying two rooms and moved in to detain those inside.

Some individuals attempted to flee during the search but were apprehended by police. A total of 36 men and women were taken into custody and transported to Pattaya Police Station for further questioning.

Initial inspections did not uncover any illegal drugs or prohibited items. Police believe evidence may have been discarded before the raid.

Matichon reported that all 36 suspects are Chinese nationals and are undergoing drug testing. Officers are also checking their immigration documents to confirm whether they entered Thailand legally.

All suspects have been sent for substance testing and document verification before further legal proceedings are considered.

Similarly, police raided Space Club Pattaya on Pattaya Sai Sam Road in Bang Lamung district, finding 12 Chinese nationals who tested positive for drugs and 20 Vietnamese women allegedly working without permits.

More than 100 officers took part in the operation. Twelve Chinese nationals who tested positive for drugs were taken to Pattaya City Police Station and were due to undergo a second test.

Police also took 20 Vietnamese women to Pattaya Immigration for allegedly working illegally at the venue. About 200 other workers and partygoers, most of them Chinese nationals and Thai women, were later released.