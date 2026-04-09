Mercedes driver doges petrol bill, station worker forced to cover costs

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 9, 2026, 3:29 PM
84 1 minute read
Mercedes driver doges petrol bill, station worker forced to cover costs | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Naewna

A woman driving a white Mercedes-Benz allegedly left a petrol station in Thung Yai, Hat Yai, Songkhla, with a 1,000 baht fuel bill unpaid on April 6, leaving the employee to cover the cost himself.

The incident occurred at 2.42pm when a woman aged around 30 to 35 arrived in a white Mercedes-Benz and asked to fill benzine 95 worth 2,000 baht. She reportedly later reduced the amount to 1,000 baht as the pump was dispensing slowly.

A Mercedes driver allegedly left a Hat Yai petrol station without paying for 1,000 baht of benzine, leaving a worker to cover the cost.
Photo via Khaosod

An employee, 23 year old Theerapong, said the woman attempted to pay using a mobile banking app on an iPhone. However, the transaction was not clearly confirmed due to a slow internet connection.

The worker told her he would check the payment on the station’s system. While he walked to the cashier, the woman fled the petrol station and drove towards Kho Hong municipality at around 2.45pm.

A Mercedes driver allegedly left a Hat Yai petrol station without paying for 1,000 baht of benzine, leaving a worker to cover the cost.
Photo via Naewna

Theerapong said he did not pursue the vehicle as other customers were waiting. He later confirmed that the 1,000 baht payment had not been received, although payments from other customers were processed normally.

He believes the payment was not completed and has asked the woman to return and pay the amount. He added that he earns 350 baht per day and would need to work three days without pay to cover the loss.

If the woman does not come forward, he plans to file a police complaint, reported Khaosod.

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CCTV footage shows the vehicle entering the station at around 2.40pm and parking at pump No.1 before the refuelling took place. The footage also shows the moment the driver left while the employee was checking the payment.

A Mercedes driver allegedly left a Hat Yai petrol station without paying for 1,000 baht of benzine, leaving a worker to cover the cost.
Photo via Naewna

Elsewhere, a black Mitsubishi sedan was captured on CCTV at a Bangchak station in Khon Kaen refuelling with 1,000 baht of Gasohol 95, before the driver fled without paying. The petrol station is now using social media to seek information about the vehicle.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 9, 2026, 3:29 PM
84 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.