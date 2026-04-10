French tourist injured in gold necklace snatching in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 10, 2026, 11:50 AM
531 1 minute read
French tourist injured in gold necklace snatching in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A French tourist sustained a neck injury during a gold necklace snatching on Bangla Road in Phuket yesterday, April 9, but managed to recover the jewellery from the thief.

Phuket Times Facebook page reported that the incident took place at about 4am while the tourist was walking on Bangla Road with two friends. A Thai friend recorded a video showing his neck injury and the damaged necklace, then shared the footage with local media.

The Frenchman said it was his first visit to Phuket. He explained that he and his friends were walking along the road after leaving an entertainment venue when a foreign woman approached and snatched his gold necklace. He said he could not identify the woman’s nationality.

Gold necklace snatching on Bangla Road Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Although caught off guard, he managed to grab the necklace back from her. After the failed theft, the foreign woman ran from the scene and disappeared into the crowd on the road.

The video showed red, swollen scratches on the tourist’s neck, but reports suggest that he only suffered minor injuries.

Media reports did not confirm whether the case had been reported to the police. Some Thai social media users called on police to investigate the Bangla Road necklace snatching and criticised screening measures for foreign visitors.

Bangla Road, Phuket
Photo by Matt A via Trip Advisor

A similar case was reported in Pattaya on the same day. In this case, two foreign men stole a gold ring and cash from a Chinese tourist after tricking her into showing her money to distract her before the theft. Another Chinese tourist and Russian nationals previously fell victim to this showing money trick last year.

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In another case last month, four Thai suspects tried to steal a gold necklace worth nearly 100,000 baht from an Indian man. A hotel security guard and witnesses helped recover the necklace, although it was damaged during the incident.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 10, 2026, 11:50 AM
531 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.