Thailand News | Thailand’s election shock: Anutin Charnvirakul powers up after big win, Pattaya ransom plot: two Indian tourists freed from condo after alleged kidnapping by compatriots

Today we’ll be talking about the election results over the weekend and the sweeping victory for a familiar face in Thai politics, a construction site scare as yet another crane collapses, this time in Asok, and a little later a major effort to relocate and reintegrate the homeless has been launched.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has come out of the snap election with a commanding result that puts him in a stronger position to shape the next government. He campaigned hard on nationalism and security at a time when tensions with Cambodia have been simmering, and that message clearly landed with a large chunk of voters. His party is now best placed to lead coalition talks, with the reformist opposition trailing behind. The result also raises the prospect of a rare second term for a Thai leader, something the country hasn’t seen in decades. A separate public vote on constitutional change has added another major political negotiation to what happens next.

Thai investigators have zeroed in on a network linked to online gambling sites, accusing it of moving money through assets and temple-linked activity to make proceeds look legitimate. One strand reportedly connects to the site huaysodplus.com, with multiple named beneficiaries, including a local politician and other figures. Police believe the group used personal bank accounts to receive funds, then spread money into property, luxury vehicles, restaurants, and other ventures. Another alleged tactic involved arranging high-value “sacred object” projects and big charity-style temple events where the numbers could be manipulated. Authorities are also scrutinising asset declarations filed with the anti-corruption body, suspecting some items may have been inflated to justify unusually large wealth.

Japan has gone to the polls in a rare mid-winter snap election after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sought a fresh public mandate. With heavy snow affecting parts of the country, voters have still turned out to decide whether her coalition deserves to continue governing. Polling projections have pointed to a clear win for the governing bloc, marking a dramatic rebound after earlier corruption controversies damaged trust in establishment politics. The election has been framed as a judgement on leadership stability as well as the direction of economic and security policy. If the projected result holds, it strengthens Takaichi’s hand inside her party and in future parliamentary battles.

Shipping containers have been moved into place near the Cambodian border in Trat to block road access in an area tied to a territorial claim and recent tensions. A prominent activist and his supporters oversaw the operation, using cranes and forklifts to seal off entry points leading to businesses and resorts reportedly run by Chinese nationals in the zone. The stated goal is to prevent flare-ups by physically enforcing a clear boundary and stopping activity in contested spaces. The effort has also involved coordination with the Royal Thai Navy to gather information on people operating in the area, with details forwarded to the Chinese embassy for review. Officials and locals have voiced worries about suspicious cross-border activity, including possible scam links and proximity to casino zones.

A tower crane collapsed at a construction site near the Asok area on February 7, injuring two Myanmar workers and triggering an immediate work stoppage. The accident happened mid-morning when the crane’s arm suddenly broke and fell while work was underway on a religious-building and car-park project. One worker suffered leg injuries, while another sustained serious head and facial trauma and required urgent medical intervention before being taken to hospital. Nearby residents reported a loud impact and damage to surrounding property, fuelling renewed concern about safety standards on busy inner-city sites. Police have restricted access and opened an investigation to determine the cause and whether any legal action follows.

Police in Chiang Mai have arrested two Australian tourists accused of spray-painting the outer wall of a 400-year-old Buddhist temple. Investigators say the temple’s abbot filed a complaint and provided CCTV footage showing the act taking place around 1am on January 30. The suspects—identified as Joshua, 32, and Gabrielle, 27—were taken into custody on February 7 after police tracked their movements from a hotel to another destination in northern Thailand. Authorities say the pair later confessed and now face penalties under Thailand’s Public Cleanliness Act. Temple representatives have complained that repeated vandalism has already cost tens of thousands of baht in repainting and repairs.

Officials in Pathum Thani launched a coordinated operation on February 6 to relocate homeless individuals living in high-traffic parts of Rangsit. Teams checked areas under bridges and around transport hubs near Future Park Rangsit, where people had been sleeping out of sight. One man, Saman, 45, asked to be taken to relatives, but his family declined to receive him, so officials brought him into the support system for assessment. The operation aims to provide temporary shelter, medical screening, and pathways into employment support rather than simply moving people along. Authorities say those found will be assessed for physical and mental health needs, with efforts made to reconnect people with families when possible.

Police in Pattaya raided an upscale condominium in the early hours of February 7 and rescued two Indian tourists allegedly held for ransom on the 16th floor. Investigators say the kidnappers contacted a victim’s mother in India and demanded more than 6 million rupees—about 2 million baht—for their release. Inside the unit, officers found the victims with their hands tied and clear signs of physical abuse. Four Indian nationals were arrested at the scene, while the suspected ringleader reportedly escaped just before the raid and remains at large. Police say the victims were ambushed outside their hotel, threatened with extreme violence to pressure payment, and were located after the victim’s family sought help through the Indian community network in Chon Buri.