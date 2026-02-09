Thailand News | Thailand’s election shock: Anutin Charnvirakul powers up after big win, Pattaya ransom plot: two Indian tourists freed from condo after alleged kidnapping by compatriots

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: February 9, 2026, 11:39 AM
917 4 minutes read
Thailand News | Thailand’s election shock: Anutin Charnvirakul powers up after big win, Pattaya ransom plot: two Indian tourists freed from condo after alleged kidnapping by compatriots | Thaiger

Today we’ll be talking about the election results over the weekend and the sweeping victory for a familiar face in Thai politics, a construction site scare as yet another crane collapses, this time in Asok, and a little later a major effort to relocate and reintegrate the homeless has been launched.

Thailand’s Election Shock: Anutin Charnvirakul powers up after big win

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has come out of the snap election with a commanding result that puts him in a stronger position to shape the next government. He campaigned hard on nationalism and security at a time when tensions with Cambodia have been simmering, and that message clearly landed with a large chunk of voters. His party is now best placed to lead coalition talks, with the reformist opposition trailing behind. The result also raises the prospect of a rare second term for a Thai leader, something the country hasn’t seen in decades. A separate public vote on constitutional change has added another major political negotiation to what happens next.

Gambling Money Trail: Local politician tied to alleged laundering scheme via “religious” fundraising

Thai investigators have zeroed in on a network linked to online gambling sites, accusing it of moving money through assets and temple-linked activity to make proceeds look legitimate. One strand reportedly connects to the site huaysodplus.com, with multiple named beneficiaries, including a local politician and other figures. Police believe the group used personal bank accounts to receive funds, then spread money into property, luxury vehicles, restaurants, and other ventures. Another alleged tactic involved arranging high-value “sacred object” projects and big charity-style temple events where the numbers could be manipulated. Authorities are also scrutinising asset declarations filed with the anti-corruption body, suspecting some items may have been inflated to justify unusually large wealth.

Japan’s Winter Vote Gamble: PM Sanae Takaichi calls snap election and looks set for a strong mandate

Japan has gone to the polls in a rare mid-winter snap election after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sought a fresh public mandate. With heavy snow affecting parts of the country, voters have still turned out to decide whether her coalition deserves to continue governing. Polling projections have pointed to a clear win for the governing bloc, marking a dramatic rebound after earlier corruption controversies damaged trust in establishment politics. The election has been framed as a judgement on leadership stability as well as the direction of economic and security policy. If the projected result holds, it strengthens Takaichi’s hand inside her party and in future parliamentary battles.

Border Pressure Point: Containers block access in disputed Trat area near Cambodia

Shipping containers have been moved into place near the Cambodian border in Trat to block road access in an area tied to a territorial claim and recent tensions. A prominent activist and his supporters oversaw the operation, using cranes and forklifts to seal off entry points leading to businesses and resorts reportedly run by Chinese nationals in the zone. The stated goal is to prevent flare-ups by physically enforcing a clear boundary and stopping activity in contested spaces. The effort has also involved coordination with the Royal Thai Navy to gather information on people operating in the area, with details forwarded to the Chinese embassy for review. Officials and locals have voiced worries about suspicious cross-border activity, including possible scam links and proximity to casino zones.

Bangkok Site Scare: Crane arm snaps near Asok, two workers injured

A tower crane collapsed at a construction site near the Asok area on February 7, injuring two Myanmar workers and triggering an immediate work stoppage. The accident happened mid-morning when the crane’s arm suddenly broke and fell while work was underway on a religious-building and car-park project. One worker suffered leg injuries, while another sustained serious head and facial trauma and required urgent medical intervention before being taken to hospital. Nearby residents reported a loud impact and damage to surrounding property, fuelling renewed concern about safety standards on busy inner-city sites. Police have restricted access and opened an investigation to determine the cause and whether any legal action follows.

Related Articles

Temple Graffiti Arrests: Two Australians detained over vandalism at historic Chiang Mai site

Police in Chiang Mai have arrested two Australian tourists accused of spray-painting the outer wall of a 400-year-old Buddhist temple. Investigators say the temple’s abbot filed a complaint and provided CCTV footage showing the act taking place around 1am on January 30. The suspects—identified as Joshua, 32, and Gabrielle, 27—were taken into custody on February 7 after police tracked their movements from a hotel to another destination in northern Thailand. Authorities say the pair later confessed and now face penalties under Thailand’s Public Cleanliness Act. Temple representatives have complained that repeated vandalism has already cost tens of thousands of baht in repainting and repairs.

Rangsit Cleanup Drive: Pathum Thani relocates homeless people for care and reintegration

Officials in Pathum Thani launched a coordinated operation on February 6 to relocate homeless individuals living in high-traffic parts of Rangsit. Teams checked areas under bridges and around transport hubs near Future Park Rangsit, where people had been sleeping out of sight. One man, Saman, 45, asked to be taken to relatives, but his family declined to receive him, so officials brought him into the support system for assessment. The operation aims to provide temporary shelter, medical screening, and pathways into employment support rather than simply moving people along. Authorities say those found will be assessed for physical and mental health needs, with efforts made to reconnect people with families when possible.

Pattaya Ransom Plot: Two Indian tourists freed from condo after alleged kidnapping by compatriots

Police in Pattaya raided an upscale condominium in the early hours of February 7 and rescued two Indian tourists allegedly held for ransom on the 16th floor. Investigators say the kidnappers contacted a victim’s mother in India and demanded more than 6 million rupees—about 2 million baht—for their release. Inside the unit, officers found the victims with their hands tied and clear signs of physical abuse. Four Indian nationals were arrested at the scene, while the suspected ringleader reportedly escaped just before the raid and remains at large. Police say the victims were ambushed outside their hotel, threatened with extreme violence to pressure payment, and were located after the victim’s family sought help through the Indian community network in Chon Buri.

Latest Thailand News
Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

2 hours ago
Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse

3 hours ago
Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner | Thaiger Thailand News

Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner

3 hours ago
Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach

4 hours ago
Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

4 hours ago
Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel

4 hours ago
Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its &#8216;unsafe to consume&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

5 hours ago
Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island

5 hours ago
Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash

6 hours ago
Massive dome collapses at MEA training centre in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Massive dome collapses at MEA training centre in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Pathum Thani university students protest alleged election vote-count misconduct | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Pathum Thani university students protest alleged election vote-count misconduct

7 hours ago
Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket

8 hours ago
Nonthaburi teen arrested after stealing bicycle from elderly woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi teen arrested after stealing bicycle from elderly woman

9 hours ago
Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election | Thaiger Politics News

Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election

9 hours ago
Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom

9 hours ago
Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election

10 hours ago
Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked

11 hours ago
Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme

1 day ago
Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions

1 day ago
Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election

1 day ago
Court extension sought after elephant&#8217;s death during relocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Court extension sought after elephant’s death during relocation

1 day ago
Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border

1 day ago
Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot

1 day ago
Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found | Thaiger Thailand News

Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found

1 day ago
Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: February 9, 2026, 11:39 AM
917 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video