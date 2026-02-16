Thailand News | over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash, China announces rules for autonomous vehicles (self-driving cars)

In today’s news, a deadly bus crash in Trang, mass arrests in Krabi for illegal work permits, a Pattaya culture clash, and China’s new rules for self-driving cars.

More than 30 people were injured in a serious road accident in Trang province when a double-decker tourist bus lost control and crashed into a roadside structure and embankment. The bus was reportedly carrying nationals from several countries, including Thai passengers, when it swerved off the highway on a rainy morning. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, providing first aid and transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Some passengers were trapped inside the bus and had to be extracted by rescue teams using cutting tools. Police are investigating whether speed, road conditions, and weather were contributing factors, and are reviewing CCTV and witness testimony. The accident highlights ongoing concerns about safety standards for long-distance tourism transport and the need for stricter regulation on coach drivers’ working hours, vehicle inspections, and road maintenance in the region.

A prisoner in a Bangkok prison has died from monkeypox, raising alarm about infectious disease management within the prison system. The man, whose identity has not been released, reportedly showed symptoms consistent with the virus before deteriorating rapidly and passing away. Authorities said the inmate had pre-existing health conditions, which may have worsened his response to the infection. The death spotlights ongoing health challenges behind bars, where overcrowding, limited medical resources and close contact can facilitate the spread of contagious illnesses. Corrections officials say they are increasing screening, isolation and sanitation efforts to prevent further cases, including distributing masks, antiviral medications where appropriate, and health education. Public health experts have urged prison authorities nationwide to tighten monitoring of monkeypox symptoms and coordinate with the Ministry of Public Health to manage outbreaks more effectively.

A parliamentary candidate in Si Saket province has publicly denied allegations that he chased a teenage girl with the intention of sexual misconduct. The incident reportedly occurred when the politician was out campaigning and encountered the girl in a residential area. Accusers say he pursued her after an apparent disagreement, leading to local outrage and social media criticism. The MP hopeful insisted he did not intend any sexual harm and that his actions were misunderstood — claiming he was attempting to address a local issue or misinterpreted request. Police have reportedly taken a statement from both parties and are expected to investigate further, including reviewing CCTV footage in the area. Community leaders and advocacy groups have called for a thorough, unbiased inquiry to restore public confidence and ensure the protection of minors from harassment and exploitation.

In Ang Thong province, police are investigating a disturbing case of alleged ritual sexual abuse involving multiple suspects and alleged victims. Authorities say the case began when local parents reported teenagers exhibiting signs of distress and abnormal behaviour after attending what was described as a spiritual or religious ritual event. Investigators discovered evidence suggesting that the ceremony had been manipulated into a situation where the minors were subjected to inappropriate acts under the guise of a ritual practice. Police have detained several individuals connected to the event, and forensic interviews are being conducted with victims. Officials are working with child protection agencies to provide medical, psychological and legal support for those affected. The case has drawn attention to the dangers of unregulated “spiritual” gatherings, especially where vulnerable youths are involved, and authorities stressed that religious or cultural rituals must never be used as a cover for exploitation.

In a targeted enforcement operation in Krabi province, authorities arrested 46 foreign nationals who were working as film extras and performers without proper work permits. The group was found participating in various production activities — including on-camera scenes and promotional content — for entertainment and tourism marketing. Immigration police and labour inspectors say the individuals lacked the necessary visas and official permission to be employed in Thailand, and have been detained pending legal action. Officials stressed that even short-term paid gigs like “film extra” work require proper documentation, and warned production companies and agencies to follow immigration and labour laws more closely. The arrests are part of a broader crackdown on illegal employment practices, particularly in tourism and media sectors where foreign labour is often used informally. The detainees may face fines, removal orders, and deportation depending on the outcome of administrative proceedings.

In Pattaya, hotel staff confronted a foreign couple caught engaging in sexual activity near a traditional spirit house on the property grounds. Security and hotel personnel intervened after other guests filed complaints about the couple’s behaviour, which was deemed inappropriate and offensive given the cultural and religious significance of the spirit house. The couple was asked to leave the property, and local police were notified to handle any further legal or public nuisance issues. The incident has sparked online debate about respect for local customs and religious symbols among visitors. Tourism officials reiterated guidelines urging travellers to respect sacred sites, public morality laws, and hotel policies, noting that inappropriate conduct in public or semi-public areas can carry fines or other legal consequences.

Pattaya police have launched a renewed crackdown on prostitution and adult entertainment venues as part of a broader effort to improve the city’s reputation and promote more family-friendly tourism. Officers are inspecting bars, massage parlours, and street locations to ensure compliance with licensing, public order and decency laws. The campaign targets illegal prostitution, minors, drug use, and unlicensed operations. Local authorities say the action is designed to support sustainable tourism growth, reassure international visitors, and reduce crime linked to illicit entertainment businesses.

In a related enforcement push, Pattaya City and police have also conducted operations to reposition or assist homeless beggars and aggressive street solicitors from major beach and tourist zones. Officials say the aim is not to punish but to manage public spaces, protect vulnerable citizens, and make beaches more welcoming for visitors. Outreach teams are offering social support, temporary shelter, and referral services. The dual actions — against prostitution and unregulated beggary — reflect Pattaya’s attempt to balance social welfare and tourism-oriented public order.

China has unveiled new regulations for autonomous vehicles, setting national standards for testing, safety, data security and deployment of self-driving cars on public roads. The rules allow limited commercial use of autonomous taxis and freight vehicles in designated urban zones, provided companies meet strict certification, emergency intervention and cybersecurity requirements. Officials emphasised that the framework encourages innovation while protecting road users and data privacy. The rules outline criteria for liability in accidents involving self-driving vehicles and mandate real-time monitoring and remote oversight. Industry leaders see the policy as a major step to position China among global leaders in autonomous mobility. Manufacturers and tech firms welcome the clarity, but stress that continued refinement and infrastructure support will be needed as technology evolves and more vehicles enter public use.