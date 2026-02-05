Thailand News | Thailand’s economy branded “Asia’s Sick Man” as growth slows, Thai taxi driver praised after sharing traditional desserts with Australian tourists

Today we’ll be talking about Thailand’s newly dubbed status as being the ‘Sick Man of Asia,’ allegations of election tampering and vote buying ahead of this weekend’s vote, and a little later, Thai influencers weigh in on the prospect of Disney in the land of smiles.

Analysts are labelling Thailand the “sick man” of Asia as the economy struggles to grow beyond the low-3% range. While neighbours like Vietnam and the Philippines expand faster, Thailand’s momentum has cooled after years of relying on exports, manufacturing, and tourism. The piece argues the drag isn’t a single shock, but long-running structural problems, including political turbulence and policy paralysis. An ageing population, heavy household debt, and skills gaps in education are highlighted as factors keeping the country stuck in a “middle-income trap.” The suggested way out involves reforms in governance, education, and immigration, plus a pivot towards higher-value industries like advanced manufacturing and greener energy.

Police in Nonthaburi arrested a German man accused of ripping down eight election campaign banners. The suspect was reportedly found carrying the torn posters, and officers linked the damage to multiple locations in the area. He allegedly told police he didn’t understand the banners and claimed he thought removing them was acceptable. Authorities treated the incident as property damage connected to election materials and moved to press charges. The case has added to the wider election-season tension around campaigning, signage, and public conduct.

Thai police arrested three Mongolian nationals in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area in a case involving crystal meth concealed inside electronic capacitors. The investigation began after officers intercepted a suspicious parcel at a logistics company, later finding about 150 grams of the drug hidden in modified components. Police then tracked a suspect linked to the shipment to a hotel room, where they reportedly seized an additional 244 grams along with devices believed to be used for concealment. The parcel was allegedly intended for shipment to Mongolia, and investigators are looking into whether a broader network was involved. The suspects were taken into custody and initially charged under Thailand’s narcotics law, with authorities indicating the inquiry is ongoing.

A Japanese man caused a commotion at Udon Thani’s city pillar shrine after a misunderstanding during a bird-release merit ritual. A vendor said he paid 2,000 baht to release 100 sparrows at a discounted rate, but later refused to return the birdcage and began shouting. The man, identified as 37-year-old Yamaguchi, reportedly believed the payment covered both the birds and the cage, and he planned to take it home. Police and tourist officers mediated, with officials pointing to language barriers as a key reason the situation escalated. The matter ended without charges after an agreement was reached, and shrine representatives urged vendors to stop selling animals there to prevent repeat disputes.

A student was hospitalised after a school punishment allegedly required him to do 800 squats. The report says the boy later suffered severe pain and weakness, prompting his family to seek medical help. Attention has focused on whether the punishment was excessive, how it was supervised, and what safeguards were in place. Officials and the school faced pressure to explain what happened and clarify disciplinary standards. The incident has reignited debate about student welfare, corporal-style punishments, and how discipline should be handled in Thai schools.

Thailand’s Election Commission said it planned to summon the CEO of Fastwork after he claimed a political party bought his grandmother’s vote for 2,000 baht. The businessman, known online as CK Cheong, shared the story in a Facebook post describing a phone call with his grandmother, sparking heated public debate. Some readers questioned whether the account was literal or exaggerated, while others urged him to submit a formal complaint rather than post online. He later deleted the post without adding clarification, which intensified calls for an official explanation. The Election Commission said it would question him about the allegation, though details on timing and the status of any investigation were not disclosed.

A Thai businesswoman and Disney-loving influencer publicly questioned political talk about bringing Disneyland to Thailand, warning it could be an election tactic rather than a real project. She pressed for proof of actual discussions with Disney and criticised campaign-style visuals that used Disney-like imagery without confirmation. The proposal was floated alongside an entertainment complex concept that reportedly excluded a casino, plus a large sports stadium, but details remained vague. The politician associated with the idea replied that nothing had been confirmed and argued the comments were about Thailand’s potential to attract global investors. With no official confirmation or concrete plan released, the debate has centred on credibility, feasibility, and whether voters are being sold a fantasy.

An Australian couple went viral after posting a TikTok showing a Thai taxi driver sharing traditional desserts with them during a ride. Despite a language barrier, the driver used a translation app to welcome them and offered a box of classic sweets, asking them to try and share their thoughts. When traffic slowed the journey, he also bought fried banana fritters from a roadside vendor as an extra treat. The couple gave him a small koala souvenir from Australia, which he accepted with a wai, creating a feel-good exchange. The clip drew warm reactions online, with many commenters praising the driver’s hospitality and service-mindedness.