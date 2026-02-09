Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 9, 2026, 11:51 AM
920 2 minutes read
Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

Police arrested a Colombian national in connection with the fatal shooting of an Iraqi tourist in the Patong area of Phuket on Saturday, February 7.

Officers confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody on Sunday, February 8, following an intensive manhunt led by Patong Police Station. The victim was identified as a 24 year old Iraqi man, Ameer Mundher Mahmood.

According to police, the shooting took place at around 5.50pm outside the C&N Hotel on Siriraj Road in the Patong sub-district of Phuket. Mahmood was reportedly cleaning his motorcycle when he was approached and shot at close range. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area and found that the gunman arrived on a red-and-black Honda Click motorcycle. The suspect was seen wearing a motorcycle helmet, a black T-shirt with the letter “K” printed on the back, a windbreaker, jeans, and trainers.

Further investigation led officers to identify the suspect as Fernando Estaid Guevara Sanchez, a Colombian national who stayed at a hotel close to the scene of the shooting. Police said he checked out of his accommodation shortly after the murder, raising suspicions.

Colombian man kills Iraqi tourist in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

A search of the suspect’s residence uncovered multiple items believed to be linked to the crime, including a motorcycle matching the one seen on CCTV, two firearms, clothing allegedly worn during the shooting, and the helmet captured in the surveillance footage.

Police continued tracking the suspect and eventually located him at a hotel in the Mai Khao sub-district of Thalang district, Phuket, where he was arrested yesterday.

Related Articles

The motive behind the killing remains under investigation. Police have not ruled out the possibility that the suspect may have entered Thailand specifically to carry out the murder.

Online speculation linked the victim to an organised crime group based in Sweden, but authorities stressed that no such information was not officially confirmed.

Colombian gunman fatally shoots Iraqi national
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

The suspect was charged under Section 289 of the Criminal Law for premeditated murder, an offence that carries penalties ranging from long-term imprisonment to the death penalty.

He also faces additional charges under the Firearms Act of Thailand for illegal possession of firearms and carrying a weapon in a public place without a valid reason.

A previous shooting involving foreign nationals in Thailand was reported in 2022 at a restaurant in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok.

In this case, a Frenchman and a Thai woman were fatally shot, while another French national, a chef and co-owner of the restaurant, was seriously injured. The details of the incident, as well as the motive in that case, were not publicly disclosed.

Colombian murderer arrested in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

Latest Thailand News
Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

2 hours ago
Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse

3 hours ago
Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner | Thaiger Thailand News

Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner

3 hours ago
Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach

4 hours ago
Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

4 hours ago
Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel

4 hours ago
Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its &#8216;unsafe to consume&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

5 hours ago
Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island

5 hours ago
Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash

6 hours ago
Massive dome collapses at MEA training centre in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Massive dome collapses at MEA training centre in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Pathum Thani university students protest alleged election vote-count misconduct | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Pathum Thani university students protest alleged election vote-count misconduct

7 hours ago
Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket

8 hours ago
Nonthaburi teen arrested after stealing bicycle from elderly woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi teen arrested after stealing bicycle from elderly woman

9 hours ago
Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election | Thaiger Politics News

Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election

9 hours ago
Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom

9 hours ago
Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election

10 hours ago
Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked

11 hours ago
Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme

1 day ago
Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions

1 day ago
Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election

1 day ago
Court extension sought after elephant&#8217;s death during relocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Court extension sought after elephant’s death during relocation

1 day ago
Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border

1 day ago
Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot

1 day ago
Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found | Thaiger Thailand News

Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found

1 day ago
Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 9, 2026, 11:51 AM
920 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.