Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme

A criminal network involving an influential local politician in northeast Thailand has been uncovered, allegedly using religious activities to launder money.

The group, associated with online gambling platforms, is under investigation for filing false asset declarations.

Investigators report that the network is linked to the illegal gambling website ‘www.huaysodplus.com,’ which offers online betting on various lotteries and other gambling activities.

The alleged beneficiaries of this site include 44 year old Thanawut Saengkhaenphet, a kindergarten director, 64 year old Supachok Palakrai, a former police officer, 31 year old politician Pathompong ‘Priew’ Phuthaongern, and 30 year old Pornnapa Saengthopho.

The network also connects with another gambling site, ‘Banhuay98,’ operated by 29 year old local politician Pathanan ‘Ney’ Jandon in Kalasin province.

The suspects are accused of using personal accounts to receive gambling proceeds. There are plans for the suspects, including Ney and Priew, to surrender to the police yesterday, on February 7, 2026, after evading arrest since January 20 by crossing into Nong Khai province.

The investigation reveals that this gambling network, known as a ‘youth self-made group’, laundered money through investments in real estate, luxury vehicles, restaurants, boxing camps, and religious donations.

The group reportedly approached temples in northeast Thailand, offering to create sacred objects worth 20 million baht, which they then sold through reservation centres.

The proceeds were divided with a portion donated to the temple and the remainder retained by the group as laundered funds.

Additionally, the group staged grand charity events, acting as sponsors for temple fairs, and auctioned sacred items like the 2024 Kathina commemorative medallion.

The medallion, made of gold and encrusted with diamonds, was auctioned at 2.4 million baht, with funds from the gambling site used for the bid.

Reports also indicate that Priew declared assets worth 82 million baht to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), with 42 million baht attributed to temple-engraved coins.

Authorities are investigating the accuracy of this declaration, suspecting the sacred objects may be overvalued.

The cybercrime police have issued arrest warrants for Priew and associates, linking them to both political figures and educational administrators in Kalasin, as reported by KhaoSod.