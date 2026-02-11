Thailand News | Thai election talks on hold pending official results, new taxi QR code system rolls out to help riders track and fare estimate

Today we’ll be talking about election coalition talks as well as debates over vote counting transparency, a suspect nabbed with rhino horns at Suvarnabhumi Airport, and a little later QR code systems are rolling out in Thai taxis just in time for the Chinese New Year travel rush.

Acting prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said it’s too early to start negotiations on coalition deals or government roles while final election tallies are still being confirmed. His party has surpassed 90 % of the count but is waiting for the Election Commission of Thailand to certify results before discussing Cabinet selections. Anutin stressed the importance of following procedures and listening to voters before committing to alliances. He also dismissed suggestions his government might not last a full term, saying stability was achievable under the right arrangements. The comments reflect caution among political leaders as uncertainties remain in the post-election landscape.

A social media video has captured an election official marking vote totals behind a cluster of overlapping papers on a tally board. The setup obscured parts of the document, leading viewers online to question why the voting sheets weren’t arranged more clearly for public scrutiny. Some commenters joked about wasted space, while others raised concerns about transparency in the process with elections still fresh. The footage has become part of broader discussions around election practices and has drawn attention to procedural clarity. Amid this, calls for recounts and clearer postings have grown louder among voters.

In Chon Buri, a 25-year-old man walked into a police station clutching methamphetamine and crystal meth, explicitly asking officers to arrest him so he could return to jail. The individual had been released from prison just days earlier but said he couldn’t adapt to life outside and missed the routine of incarceration. Police complied with the unusual request and detained him on drug charges after confirming his identity and recent release. He said his struggles after leaving prison included depression and a lack of housing or support. The case has sparked some discussion about post-release support systems for former inmates.

A Thai civil court has ordered a woman to pay 8 million baht after ruling that her television claims about another police officer’s wife were false and damaging. The defendant had accused the wife of former Deputy Royal Thai Police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn of having an affair with her husband and other misconduct during a broadcast. The court found those statements lacked factual basis and harmed the plaintiff’s reputation. This verdict concludes a long-running dispute originating from public allegations made in late 2024. It highlights legal consequences for harmful public claims that cross into defamation.

Customs and wildlife officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport arrested a 36-year-old Vietnamese national after discovering almost 12 kg of concealed rhino horns in his luggage. The passenger arrived from Africa via a transit point and was bound for Laos when scans raised suspicion. A detailed search found the horns hidden inside a foam box, along with animal skin used to disguise the contraband. The man now faces charges under multiple Thai laws, including wildlife and customs regulations. Officials are conducting forensic checks to confirm the species as part of building the case.

Phuket police and shop staff are seeking two South Korean women after CCTV footage showed them pretending to try on swimsuits before stealing the items. The pair first visited the beachwear shop, asked about prices, left, and then returned to get help in a fitting room, leaving the shop unattended. That distraction allowed them to take the merchandise and flee the scene. The shop later shared the video on social media to ask the public for help identifying the suspects. Authorities have appealed for tips to track down the women involved.

Thailand’s major airports are expecting a significant surge of passengers during the upcoming Chinese New Year period, with projections in the tens of millions. This boom reflects strong travel demand from both international and domestic travellers at one of the busiest times of the year. Authorities and airport operators are preparing services and facilities to handle the heavy traffic and minimise delays. Tourism and transport sectors see the spike as a key economic boost after disruptions in recent years. Enhanced planning and coordination aim to ensure smooth operations across all major hubs.

Thailand is introducing QR codes for taxis that allow passengers to track trips, report issues, and get fare estimates through a digital system tied to each vehicle. The move is intended to modernise taxi services and give riders more confidence in pricing and safety. Passengers will be able to scan codes via their smartphones to access real-time information about their journey and driver. Officials say the initiative should reduce disputes over fares and improve accountability in the taxi industry. Wider adoption could also help regulators monitor service quality across cities.