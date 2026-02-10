Thailand video news | Thai anti-corruption body moves against 44 former MPs in section 112 matter, University students protest vote-count transparency in Pathum Thani

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: February 10, 2026, 11:54 AM
326 4 minutes read
Thailand video news | Thai anti-corruption body moves against 44 former MPs in section 112 matter, University students protest vote-count transparency in Pathum Thani | Thaiger

 

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay report on stories from across Thailand, including a major case involving 44 former MPs linked to alleged lèse-majesté violations, student protests over vote-count transparency, and later, a roundup of familiar Thaiger stories involving unusual incidents with foreigners around Thailand.

Thai Anti-Corruption Body Moves Against 44 Former MPs in Section 112 Matter

Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission has concluded that 44 former lawmakers linked to the dissolved Move Forward Party breached ethical standards over their joint effort to change Section 112 of the Criminal Code, a highly sensitive statute. The panel voted to refer the matter to the Supreme Court, which will decide whether to accept a formal case that could affect those involved. Those named include prominent figures now aligned with the People’s Party who face potential suspension from political duties if the court takes up the file. The development marks a significant legal turn following contentious debate over lèse-majesté reform proposals in Thai politics. Public commentary on forums reflects deep divisions about both the law itself and how it’s being applied to elected representatives.

University Students Protest Vote-Count Transparency in Pathum Thani

More than 300 students and local residents rallied at Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi to voice discontent with vote-counting procedures after a recent election. Demonstrators called for a thorough recount amid claims of procedural irregularities and lack of transparency. The gathering amplified broader concerns about electoral integrity in the region’s Constituency 7 results. Organisers stressed peaceful protest and the importance of democratic processes. Authorities monitored the situation as tension over election administration lingered into the evening.

Large Dome Structure Collapses at Samut Prakan Training Centre

A steel-framed dome at a Metropolitan Electricity Authority training facility in Samut Prakan unexpectedly fell in midday, drawing emergency responders to the scene. Rescue crews and volunteers worked to assess the extent of structural damage and any injured parties beneath the debris. Officials have yet to release detailed information on casualties, though local media reported possible injuries. Engineering specialists emphasised the need to review construction plans and load-bearing factors to identify causes. The incident has sparked renewed discussion about building safety standards in industrial and training complexes.

CCTV Footage Shows Couple Stealing Bag in Phuket

Security footage from Phuket caught a tourist couple allegedly stealing a bag from a public area, prompting discussion among residents and online forums. The clip circulated widely, with comments debating the motivations and consequences for the pair’s behaviour. Local authorities reportedly became involved to investigate after the incident drew attention. Eyewitnesses described the moment the couple appeared to seize the unattended item before leaving the scene. The case has raised fresh concerns about visitor conduct and property security in popular tourist zones.

Related Articles

Viral Clip Shows Foreign Tourist Defecating on Pattaya Traffic Island

An app-based motorbike taxi driver in Pattaya shared social media footage purportedly showing a foreign man relieving himself on a traffic island in full view of passing motorists. The unidentified man, believed to be of Russian nationality, sparked criticism as the video circulated. The incident occurred on February 7 and went viral as several news outlets reposted the clip. Locals reacted with disbelief, questioning the man’s disregard for public decency laws. Police have not released details on any charges or actions taken, but the episode added to the debate over tourist conduct in busy urban areas.

Outcry After Foreign Motorcyclist Confronts Phuket Schoolgirl

A video circulating online shows a foreign motorcyclist allegedly berating a young Thai student and her guardian on a street in Patong, Phuket, triggering calls for punitive action. The rider appears to engage aggressively before bystanders intervene, with the clip shared widely with critical commentary. Many viewers expressed concern for the student’s safety and urged immigration or law enforcement to address such behaviour. The incident has reignited discussion on respecting local residents and youth in tourist hotspots. Police are said to be reviewing the footage as part of an inquiry.

Tourist Removes Ice From Drink in Koh Samui Over Safety Fears

A foreign visitor on Koh Samui made headlines by dipping her hand into a glass to remove ice cubes, claiming concern that the ice might be unsafe to consume, according to a video posted online. The clip drew extensive reactions as viewers discussed hygiene, local ice-making practices, and appropriate ways to request no ice in a drink. Many commentators argued it would have been simpler to ask for a beverage without ice rather than touching the drink with bare hands. The tourist later indicated she would order her next drink differently after receiving feedback. The episode sparked broader commentary on cultural etiquette and the perception of food and drink safety.

Thai Doctor Honoured With Global Health Award for Remote Care Work

A Thai physician has been named a recipient of a prestigious international health prize from the World Health Organisation for his long-standing efforts to improve access to healthcare in remote areas. The award recognises dedication to extending services and promoting equity for underserved populations, particularly in rural and challenging environments. Colleagues highlighted his commitment over decades, building trust and solutions in isolated communities. The accolade elevates Thailand’s profile in global public health and highlights the value of on-the-ground medical leadership. Plans for an official presentation ceremony and further recognition of his work are underway.

Latest Thailand News
Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

6 hours ago
Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets

7 hours ago
Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home

7 hours ago
Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium

8 hours ago
Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers

8 hours ago
Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count

9 hours ago
Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date

9 hours ago
Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations | Thaiger Thailand News

Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations

10 hours ago
Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns

10 hours ago
Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham

10 hours ago
2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket

11 hours ago
Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft

12 hours ago
Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation

12 hours ago
Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount | Thaiger Politics News

Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount

13 hours ago
Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected | Thaiger Thailand News

Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected

13 hours ago
Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm | Thaiger Thailand News

Sino-Thai says MEA dome collapse linked to powerful windstorm

14 hours ago
Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire damages 28 shops at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok

14 hours ago
Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini

14 hours ago
Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

1 day ago
Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse

1 day ago
Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner | Thaiger Thailand News

Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner

1 day ago
Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach

1 day ago
Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

1 day ago
Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel

1 day ago
Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its &#8216;unsafe to consume&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: February 10, 2026, 11:54 AM
326 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video