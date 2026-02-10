Thailand video news | Thai anti-corruption body moves against 44 former MPs in section 112 matter, University students protest vote-count transparency in Pathum Thani

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay report on stories from across Thailand, including a major case involving 44 former MPs linked to alleged lèse-majesté violations, student protests over vote-count transparency, and later, a roundup of familiar Thaiger stories involving unusual incidents with foreigners around Thailand.

Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission has concluded that 44 former lawmakers linked to the dissolved Move Forward Party breached ethical standards over their joint effort to change Section 112 of the Criminal Code, a highly sensitive statute. The panel voted to refer the matter to the Supreme Court, which will decide whether to accept a formal case that could affect those involved. Those named include prominent figures now aligned with the People’s Party who face potential suspension from political duties if the court takes up the file. The development marks a significant legal turn following contentious debate over lèse-majesté reform proposals in Thai politics. Public commentary on forums reflects deep divisions about both the law itself and how it’s being applied to elected representatives.

More than 300 students and local residents rallied at Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi to voice discontent with vote-counting procedures after a recent election. Demonstrators called for a thorough recount amid claims of procedural irregularities and lack of transparency. The gathering amplified broader concerns about electoral integrity in the region’s Constituency 7 results. Organisers stressed peaceful protest and the importance of democratic processes. Authorities monitored the situation as tension over election administration lingered into the evening.

A steel-framed dome at a Metropolitan Electricity Authority training facility in Samut Prakan unexpectedly fell in midday, drawing emergency responders to the scene. Rescue crews and volunteers worked to assess the extent of structural damage and any injured parties beneath the debris. Officials have yet to release detailed information on casualties, though local media reported possible injuries. Engineering specialists emphasised the need to review construction plans and load-bearing factors to identify causes. The incident has sparked renewed discussion about building safety standards in industrial and training complexes.

Security footage from Phuket caught a tourist couple allegedly stealing a bag from a public area, prompting discussion among residents and online forums. The clip circulated widely, with comments debating the motivations and consequences for the pair’s behaviour. Local authorities reportedly became involved to investigate after the incident drew attention. Eyewitnesses described the moment the couple appeared to seize the unattended item before leaving the scene. The case has raised fresh concerns about visitor conduct and property security in popular tourist zones.

An app-based motorbike taxi driver in Pattaya shared social media footage purportedly showing a foreign man relieving himself on a traffic island in full view of passing motorists. The unidentified man, believed to be of Russian nationality, sparked criticism as the video circulated. The incident occurred on February 7 and went viral as several news outlets reposted the clip. Locals reacted with disbelief, questioning the man’s disregard for public decency laws. Police have not released details on any charges or actions taken, but the episode added to the debate over tourist conduct in busy urban areas.

A video circulating online shows a foreign motorcyclist allegedly berating a young Thai student and her guardian on a street in Patong, Phuket, triggering calls for punitive action. The rider appears to engage aggressively before bystanders intervene, with the clip shared widely with critical commentary. Many viewers expressed concern for the student’s safety and urged immigration or law enforcement to address such behaviour. The incident has reignited discussion on respecting local residents and youth in tourist hotspots. Police are said to be reviewing the footage as part of an inquiry.

A foreign visitor on Koh Samui made headlines by dipping her hand into a glass to remove ice cubes, claiming concern that the ice might be unsafe to consume, according to a video posted online. The clip drew extensive reactions as viewers discussed hygiene, local ice-making practices, and appropriate ways to request no ice in a drink. Many commentators argued it would have been simpler to ask for a beverage without ice rather than touching the drink with bare hands. The tourist later indicated she would order her next drink differently after receiving feedback. The episode sparked broader commentary on cultural etiquette and the perception of food and drink safety.

A Thai physician has been named a recipient of a prestigious international health prize from the World Health Organisation for his long-standing efforts to improve access to healthcare in remote areas. The award recognises dedication to extending services and promoting equity for underserved populations, particularly in rural and challenging environments. Colleagues highlighted his commitment over decades, building trust and solutions in isolated communities. The accolade elevates Thailand’s profile in global public health and highlights the value of on-the-ground medical leadership. Plans for an official presentation ceremony and further recognition of his work are underway.