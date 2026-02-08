Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall

Crane arm breaks during work on religious building

Published: February 8, 2026, 10:57 AM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tower crane collapsed at a construction site near a shopping mall in Asok, Sukhumvit 21, in Bangkok’s Watthana district, injuring two workers and prompting a temporary halt to construction.

The incident occurred at 10.27am yesterday, on February 7, when Police Lieutenant Pairoj Maneejan of the Lumphini Police Station received a report detailing a serious construction accident at the site.

Emergency services, including personnel from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, were immediately dispatched to the scene to provide assistance and assess the situation.

The construction site involved a five-storey religious building and car park complex that was still under development. During ongoing work, the crane’s arm suddenly broke and fell, striking two Myanmar workers below without warning.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The injured were identified as 40 year old Khin Nu Wai, who sustained injuries to her left leg and was taken to Wimutt–Theptarin Hospital for treatment, and an unidentified male worker, believed to be approximately 50 years old, who suffered severe head and facial injuries.

Emergency medical personnel from Chulalongkorn University revived him on-site before transporting him to the Police General Hospital for further treatment and observation.

A local resident, referred to as ‘B’ (a pseudonym), described hearing a loud noise while attending to a client at a nearby salon. She reported that crane materials fell, damaging the salon’s signage and creating panic in the surrounding area.

She noted that despite ongoing construction vibrations causing anxiety, she never expected an accident of this magnitude to occur. B expressed concerns about previous crane incidents and called for heightened safety measures by responsible authorities and project owners to protect residents in the vicinity.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police Lieutenant Pairoj confirmed the injured have been hospitalised, with no fatalities reported at this stage. Construction is temporarily halted while investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the crane collapse.

Access to the site is restricted, with police planning to interview involved parties to pursue legal action as necessary once enquiries are completed, as reported by KhaoSod.

Published: February 8, 2026, 10:57 AM
