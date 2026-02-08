Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot

In Pattaya, on early yesterday, February 7, police executed a raid on an upscale condominium in the Phratamnak area, successfully freeing two Indian tourists who had been kidnapped and held for ransom by a group of their compatriots.

The operation, led by Police Major General Kiattisak Sarathongoi, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division in Provincial Police Region 2, was initiated after receiving a coordination request at 1.19am.

The victims, both Indian nationals, had been deceived, abducted, and confined in a high-end condo on the 16th floor. The kidnappers had reached out to the mother of one of the victims in India, demanding a ransom exceeding 6 million Indian rupees (about 2 million baht) for their release.

Provincial Police Region 2 investigators collaborated with the Immigration Police in Chon Buri to verify the location. Security personnel knocked on the door, and as soon as it was opened, officers swiftly entered.

Inside, they discovered the victims with their hands tied, displaying obvious signs of physical abuse, including beatings, kicking, and stomping.

Four Indian nationals were apprehended at the scene, including 24 year old Ankit, 31 year old Sahil, 29 year old Shivam, and 27 year old Joban Singh.

Joban Singh was caught attempting to flee via the elevator. However, the suspected ringleader managed to escape before the raid, and police are actively searching for him.

The victims recounted that they were ambushed outside their hotel, forced into a vehicle, and brought to the condominium where they were detained.

The group inflicted severe physical abuse on them while using their phones to contact family members in India, threatening violence, including murder and dismemberment, if the ransom was not paid.

Fearing for their safety, one victim’s mother contacted the president of the Indian Association in Chon Buri, who provided the authorities with the location details, facilitating their prompt rescue.

The suspects face charges of conspiracy to demand ransom, unlawful detention, and causing bodily harm. They have been transferred to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police emphasised the importance of maintaining Pattaya as a safe destination for tourists and are continuing their investigation to broaden the case and capture the escaped gang leader, as reported by the Pattaya News.