Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 6, 2026, 4:24 PM
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: ร้อยตำรวจเอก ดร.ตรีลุพธ์ ธูปกระจ่าง

Officials in Pathum Thani today, February 6, launched a coordinated effort to relocate homeless individuals living in Rangsit, aiming to provide shelter, medical care, and employment support to assist with societal reintegration.

Dr Thanakrit Jittareerattana, secretary to the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, joined Rangsit Mayor Police Sub-Lieutenant Dr Treelup Toopgrajank and officials from the Pathum Thani Provincial Social Development Office to inspect high-density areas.

The operation follows complaints about a growing number of homeless people in the city’s economic zones.

Officials began at the entrance of Soi Rangsit-Pathum Thani 16, where they found scattered personal belongings and clothing under a bridge.

There they met 45 year old Saman, who had been sleeping in the area. He was able to communicate clearly and asked to be taken to his relatives on Soi Rangsit-Pathum Thani 9.

Officials assist homeless individuals during a relocation operation in Rangsit, Pathum Thani
Photo from Facebook: ร้อยตำรวจเอก ดร.ตรีลุพธ์ ธูปกระจ่าง

However, upon arrival, his family declined to assist, explaining that they had lost contact with him for many years. Officials then took Saman into care for further processing.

Another team surveyed the area near the bus terminal in front of Future Park Rangsit shopping centre, where several homeless individuals were found sheltering in hidden corners.

Officers successfully convinced five people to accept assistance and escorted them to a welfare facility for temporary accommodation and assessment.

Dr Thanakrit later told reporters that the mission was a joint effort between the Social Development Ministry and Rangsit Municipality.

He described Rangsit as an urban centre with heavy pedestrian traffic and highlighted the growing concern over not only homelessness but also mentally ill individuals in public spaces, who could pose a danger to themselves or others.

Officials assist homeless individuals during a relocation operation in Rangsit, Pathum Thani
Photo from Facebook: ร้อยตำรวจเอก ดร.ตรีลุพธ์ ธูปกระจ่าง

He said all individuals encountered during the operation would be screened for physical and mental health conditions. Those requiring medical treatment would be referred to provincial health services, while those with family ties would be reconnected with their relatives.

For people with no support network, the state would continue to care for them until they are stable and ready to return to work and society.

Similarly, back in December last year, Bangkok authorities launched an operation along Sukhumvit Road to inspect and regulate homeless people and beggars in public spaces in one of the capital’s busiest commercial and tourist districts.

Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit

