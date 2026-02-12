Thailand News | shooting and hostage situation at Patong Prathan Khiriwat School (Hat Yai), Bangkok offers free Valentine’s Day marriage services

In todays stories I will be talking about a school hostage crisis in Hat Yai, a tourist found injured in Pattaya, major visa changes nationwide, Bangkok’s free Valentine weddings, new sugar rules, monks completing a 3,700-km peace walk, and Thailand’s corruption score falls.

Shooting and Hostage Situation at Patong Prathan Khiriwat School (Hat Yai)

On 11 February 2026, an 18-year-old gunman stormed Patongprathankiriwat School in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, in southern Thailand, firing shots and briefly taking students and teachers hostage in a tense standoff. Police and special operations teams surrounded the campus, evacuated those outside, and worked to secure the building. At least three people were injured — including the school director and a student — and all hostages were eventually released safely after negotiators engaged the suspect. There is an update to this story, today morning it was reported the school director has been pronounced dead. Police shot and wounded the gunman during the operation before taking him into custody. Authorities identified the suspect as a local man and said the motive is still under investigation, while emergency teams treated the wounded at nearby hospitals. The incident has shaken the community, highlighting concerns over school security and gun violence.

Drunk American Man Found Injured Outside Pattaya Condominium

In Pattaya, a foreigner — identified as an American man — was found injured and heavily intoxicated outside a condominium complex. Passersby discovered him late at night and alerted emergency services. Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation. Local police are investigating how the man came to be in that condition, including whether alcohol, an accident, or any altercation contributed to his injuries. No other persons of interest have been publicly reported at this stage. Authorities have urged residents and tourists to exercise caution when consuming alcohol and to seek help rather than placing themselves at risk.

Thailand Revamps Visa Policies to Boost Visits and Economy

Thailand’s government has approved a wide-ranging revamp of its visa policies as part of efforts to strengthen the economy and attract more international residents. The overhaul is designed to make it easier for key groups — including tourists, retirees, students, digital nomads and long-stay visitors — to enter and remain in the country under updated visa categories. Proposed changes include simplified application processes, extended validity for certain visas, and new long-term residency options. Officials highlight that the reforms aim to enhance Thailand’s competitiveness as a global destination for travel, work and living, especially in the post-pandemic recovery era. The new rules are expected to encourage longer stays, increased foreign spending, and greater flexibility for expatriates choosing Thailand as a base.

Buddhist Monks Complete 3,700 km Peace Walk Across the U.S.

A group of Buddhist monks has successfully completed an extraordinary 3,700-kilometre peace walk across the United States, journeying from Texas to Washington, D.C. The pilgrimage, which took over 100 days, was intended to spread messages of peace, compassion, unity, and mindfulness. Along the route, the monks engaged with communities, held interfaith dialogues, and drew attention to the importance of harmony in an often divided world. Their arrival at the U.S. capital was marked by public gatherings and celebrations of their message. The event attracted support and interest from people of diverse backgrounds, and highlighted the monks’ dedication to non-violence and spiritual outreach across cultural and geographic divides.

Thailand’s Corruption Index Score Falls in 2025

Thailand’s performance in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) has declined slightly, with the country scoring 33 out of 100 — down from its previous score — and ranking 116th out of 182 countries. The CPI, compiled annually by Transparency International, measures perceived levels of public sector corruption around the world, with lower scores indicating higher perceived corruption. Thailand’s downward shift has sparked discussion among policymakers, analysts, and civil society groups about the need for stronger anti-corruption measures, increased transparency, and improved governance. The government says it is reviewing the report’s findings and considering reforms to strengthen accountability and restore public confidence.

Thailand Redefines “Normal Sweet Drinks” by Cutting Sugar Levels

Thailand’s Department of Health has enacted a major change in how sweet beverages are defined, slashing the standard sugar content used in common drinks — such as iced coffee, tea and fruit blends — to 50 % of previous levels. Under the new guidelines, drinks will now be prepared with significantly less added sugar by default, in a bid to improve public health outcomes related to obesity, diabetes and other sugar-linked conditions. Beverage retailers, cafes, and chains are expected to adopt the new standard, though customers can still request sweeter versions if desired. The policy aligns with broader efforts to reduce sugar consumption nationwide and encourage healthier beverage choices among consumers.

Bangkok Offers Free Valentine’s Day Marriage Services

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has rolled out a special initiative offering free marriage registration services to couples. Taking place at iconic locations and district offices across the city, the program lets couples legally tie the knot on or around February 14 without paying registration fees. Some districts are also offering additional perks, such as commemorative certificates and festive setups to make the occasion memorable. The initiative is open to Thai citizens and international couples alike, and is part of Bangkok’s effort to promote joyful civic participation and celebrate love in a unique way. Organisers say the campaign has drawn strong interest and helped boost marriage registrations during the romantic season.