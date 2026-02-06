Thailand News | Thailand’s election endgame: coalition horse-trading meets a make-or-break charter vote, Sbai goes street: traditional Thai draping returns as a viral denim-era fashion trend

Today we’ll be talking about the various possible election outcome scenarios coming this weekend, legendary Thai Action Star Tony Jaa’s ongoing battle with cancer is rallying national support, and a little later Sbai goes street, a viral fashion movement is flexing the muscles of Thai soft power.

With the 8 February general election days away, Bhumjaithai has positioned itself as the “pragmatic” anchor for conservative power-brokers, boosted by a wave of political defectors. One widely discussed outcome has Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai striking a governing deal that keeps Anutin Charnvirakul in the top role, even if neither side wins outright. Another pathway has the People’s Party topping the vote but facing instability if legal and ethics cases lead to leadership bans and forced reshuffles. Running alongside the election is a national referendum asking voters whether Thailand should draft a new constitution to replace the 2017 charter. The vote is being framed as a rare chance to reset long-running political rules, but any rewrite still faces tight constraints, multiple procedural steps, and deep polarisation between rival camps. Also don’t forget, Saturday night at 6pm begins a 24-hour dry period where no alcohol can be served at establishments.

Thai action star Tony Jaa has been receiving treatment for stage 3 gallbladder cancer following a diagnosis first detected in 2024. The illness came to light after recent photos sparked concern about his noticeably slimmer appearance. He has already undergone surgery, and chemotherapy has continued as doctors monitor his condition. Updates indicate his treatment plan has involved ongoing follow-ups and additional rounds of care as needed. Fans and industry figures have been sending messages of support as he focuses on recovery.

Education officials have launched an investigation after a student in Lopburi was ordered to complete 800 squats as punishment for missing homework. The student’s family says the exercise led to severe leg pain and hospital treatment, prompting widespread outrage online. Authorities confirmed the incident and formed a committee to gather statements and review what happened at the school. The teacher involved has been temporarily reassigned while the inquiry proceeds. Findings are expected quickly, with officials weighing disciplinary action and broader guidance on acceptable school punishment.

A three-year-old boy narrowly avoided being abducted in Samut Prakan after a man allegedly tried to pull him away near a roadside stall in Phra Pradaeng district. The child’s mother fought back and shouted for help, drawing passers-by who rushed in and stopped the attempt. The suspect fled but was later located and arrested. Police identified him as a 51-year-old man with a history of psychiatric illness, and authorities moved him into the care system for further assessment and treatment. The incident has renewed calls for faster responses and stronger safeguards in busy public areas where children are present.

A Thai TikToker has ignited controversy after posting videos claiming children can leave their bodies through meditation and “travel” to places like Japan and even Mars. In the clips, a child describes visiting Mount Fuji and communicating with Japanese spirits, while other videos include similarly extraordinary accounts. The posts triggered fierce debate online, with critics accusing the creator of misleading content and exploiting children, while some viewers treated it as fantasy or performance. The TikToker has defended the sessions as voluntary and framed them as spiritual practice, not coercion. Public concern has centred on child welfare, misinformation, and the line between belief content and harmful influence.

Marine researchers surveying waters near Libong Island in Trang recorded sightings of 16 dugongs, using drones alongside visual monitoring. The animals were seen feeding and moving naturally, including gathering in small groups, pointing to a habitat still capable of supporting them. Observers assessed most of the dugongs as being in moderate-to-good condition based on visible body indicators. Officials say drone monitoring helps track endangered wildlife with less disturbance than close-approach methods. Conservationists continue to stress that protecting seagrass meadows remains essential for dugong survival.

Two foreign tourists—an Israeli man and a Salvadoran man—were rescued after becoming lost in forest terrain on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani. The search began after they contacted authorities, but their phones later died, forcing rescuers to rely on the last known location data. Teams navigated steep ground and harsh weather, including heavy rain, while continuing the hunt into the night. After hours of searching, officials found both men exhausted and dehydrated but otherwise safe. The incident has prompted renewed reminders for hikers to carry power backups, lights, and clear route plans—especially during stormy conditions.

The sbai—Thailand’s traditional draped cloth—has surged back into the spotlight as creators style it with flared jeans, baggy trousers, and modern streetwear silhouettes. Influencers and celebrities have pushed the look across social platforms, turning heritage styling into a fast-moving trend cycle. Videos often spotlight the garment’s texture and drape against iconic Thai backdrops, helping the aesthetic travel beyond local audiences. The revival has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising a fresh cultural remix while others question whether the styling crosses into disrespect. For now, the sbai’s comeback is being treated as a soft-power moment that blends tradition, pop culture, and internet speed.