Thailand News | Russian man assaults Thai woman in Pattaya, Krabi installs heart-shaped traffic lights for Valentine’s day

In today’s episode we will be talking about a Russian arrested for assault in Pattaya, a stolen pickup tracked by GPS, an illegal doctor exposed, a bizarre fermented-fish protest in Bangkok, Krabi’s Valentine traffic lights, and a US$2.8 billion corporate shake-up in Malaysia.

A Russian man has been arrested in Pattaya after assaulting a Thai woman during an altercation that drew attention from passersby and nearby security. Reports indicate the incident began with a dispute between the two before it escalated into physical violence. Bystanders and CCTV footage helped police identify and detain the suspect, who now faces charges related to assault and causing bodily harm. The victim received medical attention, and authorities are reinforcing warnings about public safety and responsible behaviour among tourists and residents alike. Police emphasised that violent conduct will not be tolerated, regardless of nationality.

Police in Nakhon Ratchasima tracked down a stolen pickup truck using its GPS system after the owner reported the theft. The vehicle was located in another district, and authorities moved in to recover it and arrest the suspects involved in the theft ring. The case highlights the increasing use of GPS tracking technology in solving vehicle thefts and holding criminals accountable. Investigators are also assessing whether the suspects are linked to other recent theft cases in the province. Owners of vehicles are being urged to use tracking systems and report thefts promptly to improve recovery chances.

A man claiming to be a medical doctor with prison healthcare training has been arrested for performing illegal penile modification procedures without proper licensing. Victims came forward after experiencing complications, prompting an investigation that revealed the suspect lacked legal medical credentials. Authorities seized equipment and documents linked to the illicit practice. The suspect now faces charges for unlicensed practice of medicine and endangering public health. Officials warned the public to verify credentials before undergoing any medical or cosmetic procedures and emphasised that unregulated treatments can have serious health consequences.

In Bangkok, a man was arrested after throwing fermented fish (a pungent Thai food known as pla ra) at the Election Commission building in a bizarre protest. CCTV footage captured the man hurling the offensive item toward the exterior of the government office before being detained by police. He was reportedly protesting what he described as electoral unfairness, though his actions drew mixed reactions from onlookers and officials. Authorities charged the suspect with vandalism and disorderly conduct, stressing that demonstrations should remain peaceful and respectful of public spaces. The incident sparked conversation about political frustration and the limits of protest expression.

Krabi province has installed heart-shaped traffic lights in major intersections to celebrate Valentine’s Day and spread messages of love and good wishes. The novelty signals — which feature red heart stop lights and green heart go lights — have attracted both locals and tourists who see them as a charming seasonal decoration. Local authorities say the initiative is meant to promote road safety with a special theme while highlighting Krabi as a romantic travel destination. The heart lights will remain in place around Valentine’s Day and are expected to generate viral attention on social media.

Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Group has made a US$2.8 billion offer to acquire IJM Corporation, a major infrastructure and construction company, in a strategic bid to expand its footprint in sectors including property, construction, and engineering. The move is part of broader consolidation trends in Malaysia’s business landscape and aligns with government support for strengthening domestic champions in key industries. Analysts say the acquisition could reshape competitive dynamics in the region and boost Sunway’s capabilities across its diversified portfolio. IJM’s board and shareholders are reviewing the proposal, and regulatory approvals will be needed before any deal can be finalised. The story underscores ongoing corporate activity and economic repositioning in Southeast Asia.