Thailand video news | Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk, Thailand to slap import duties on all low‑value online goods

In Thailand video news, Jay covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a powerful typhoon edges closer to Thailand as the country braces for potential floods, while another deadly storm leaves devastation across the Philippines before hitting Vietnam. Bangkok clears nearly 400,000 krathongs after a calmer Loy Krathong night, the government prepares to tax all imported online goods, and police crack down on two dramatic local incidents — one involving a wheel-lock escape attempt in Pattaya, and another gun-pulled neighbour dispute in Chon Buri over a wandering cat.

A powerful typhoon is sweeping toward Thailand’s coast, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and the threat of floods and landslides. The Meteorological Department warned low-lying provinces along the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf to expect waves over two meters and possible storm surges. Officials in Bangkok and eastern provinces are monitoring drainage systems and keeping emergency crews ready. Farmers in the south already report crop damage. Marine authorities told boats to anchor or stay on land. With monsoon conditions still active, officials urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel and secure their homes. The next 24 hours will show whether the storm strengthens or shifts course.

Typhoon Kalmaegi struck Vietnam after leaving at least 140 people dead in the Philippines due to flash floods and landslides. Vietnamese authorities launched evacuations and deployed rescue teams as the storm moved inland with heavy rain and strong winds. The disaster highlights Southeast Asia’s vulnerability to extreme tropical weather, especially in coastal and mountainous zones. Analysts say the Philippines’ death toll reflects climate pressures and infrastructure weaknesses. Vietnam now faces a major test in disaster coordination and emergency response.

Bangkok crews removed around 390,000 krathongs from waterways after this year’s Loy Krathong festival.

The number dropped slightly from previous years, partly due to weather warnings and tighter event management. Cleanup teams worked through canals and the Chao Phraya River to prevent waste buildup and protect the environment. Officials say participation remained strong but emphasise that better crowd control, waste handling, and launch site planning will guide next year’s festival strategy.

Thailand will soon impose import duties on all online-purchased goods, ending tax exemptions for low-value items. The government says the move will support local businesses and boost revenue. Consumers worry it will raise costs and slow delivery times. E-commerce platforms and logistics companies, including Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, and Amazon, are updating systems to comply. Customs operations will expand to manage the surge in processed shipments. The shift shows Thailand’s push to reshape its digital trade rules in line with regional competition.

Police arrested a driver in Pattaya after he attempted to saw off a wheel-lock placed by traffic officers. He waited for a distraction, cut the clamp with a hand saw, and tried to drive off. Officers stopped him nearby and seized the tool and broken lock. He now faces charges for resisting arrest, tampering with police equipment, and breaking traffic rules. Authorities say they will step up enforcement and surveillance to deter similar incidents.

A neighbourly dispute in Chon Buri turned dangerous after a man pulled a gun over complaints about a cat damaging his garden. The cat’s owner ignored repeated warnings, leading the man to escalate the conflict. Police arrived, seized the firearm, and arrested him for illegal possession and threats. Officials urge residents to resolve disputes calmly and seek mediation before situations escalate.