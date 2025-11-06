Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods

Thailand’s Customs Department will begin imposing import duties on low-value online goods to boost revenue and support fair competition for local businesses.

The move, aimed at levelling the playing field for local businesses, will target goods previously exempt from import duties and applies to any item valued under 1,500 baht, even those costing just 1 baht.

Phanthong Loykulnanta, director-general of the Customs Department, announced the policy as part of the government’s Quick Big Win strategy, predicting it could boost customs revenue by up to 3 billion baht.

“The goal is to ensure fair competition between domestic producers and foreign importers.”

The department had already begun collecting VAT on low-value imports in July, netting around 2 billion baht. The next step will see import duties added to the same category of goods, particularly targeting purchases from popular platforms like Shopee and Lazada.

Phanthong revealed he will meet with both platforms tomorrow, November 7, to iron out implementation procedures. Authorities want platforms to declare the import value and tariff classification of each item to streamline customs assessments. Those failing to comply may face delays in customs clearance.

In the long term, the department aims to simplify the process with a flat-rate tax system for parcels, removing the need for case-by-case duty calculations.

Last year, imports under 1,500 baht totalled around 30 billion baht, meaning the 10% average duty rate could yield an extra 3 billion baht annually.

Phanthong pointed out that several other countries, including the US, already impose duties on low-value imports, with platforms responsible for forwarding the taxes.

Alongside the new import duty plan, the Customs Department also launched two additional schemes: Trade Enabler and Social Protector.

Trade Enabler involves upgrading Lat Krabang Customs House to allow transshipment without re-declaration, and expediting tax refunds for exporters.

Social Protector focuses on signing MOUs with online platforms to clamp down on sales of illegal or restricted goods.

Phanthong also addressed the pending Thailand–US trade agreement, which will end the long-standing reward system for customs officers involved in seizure cases, reported Bangkok Post.

A regulation is expected soon to block senior officials (Level 8 and above) from receiving these payouts to avoid conflicts of interest.