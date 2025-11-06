Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods

New rule aims to level the playing field for local and global sellers

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 11:57 AM
224 1 minute read
Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand’s Customs Department will begin imposing import duties on low-value online goods to boost revenue and support fair competition for local businesses.

The move, aimed at levelling the playing field for local businesses, will target goods previously exempt from import duties and applies to any item valued under 1,500 baht, even those costing just 1 baht.

Phanthong Loykulnanta, director-general of the Customs Department, announced the policy as part of the government’s Quick Big Win strategy, predicting it could boost customs revenue by up to 3 billion baht.

“The goal is to ensure fair competition between domestic producers and foreign importers.”

Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | News by Thaiger
Photo of Phanthong Lokananta courtesy of BBGI Group

The department had already begun collecting VAT on low-value imports in July, netting around 2 billion baht. The next step will see import duties added to the same category of goods, particularly targeting purchases from popular platforms like Shopee and Lazada.

Phanthong revealed he will meet with both platforms tomorrow, November 7, to iron out implementation procedures. Authorities want platforms to declare the import value and tariff classification of each item to streamline customs assessments. Those failing to comply may face delays in customs clearance.

In the long term, the department aims to simplify the process with a flat-rate tax system for parcels, removing the need for case-by-case duty calculations.

Related Articles

Last year, imports under 1,500 baht totalled around 30 billion baht, meaning the 10% average duty rate could yield an extra 3 billion baht annually.

Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Info Komputer

Phanthong pointed out that several other countries, including the US, already impose duties on low-value imports, with platforms responsible for forwarding the taxes.

Alongside the new import duty plan, the Customs Department also launched two additional schemes: Trade Enabler and Social Protector.

Trade Enabler involves upgrading Lat Krabang Customs House to allow transshipment without re-declaration, and expediting tax refunds for exporters.

Social Protector focuses on signing MOUs with online platforms to clamp down on sales of illegal or restricted goods.

Phanthong also addressed the pending Thailand–US trade agreement, which will end the long-standing reward system for customs officers involved in seizure cases, reported Bangkok Post.

A regulation is expected soon to block senior officials (Level 8 and above) from receiving these payouts to avoid conflicts of interest.

Latest Thailand News
Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes

3 minutes ago
Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods

1 hour ago
Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night | Thaiger Thailand News

Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night

2 hours ago
Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service

2 hours ago
Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash

2 hours ago
Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home

2 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight

2 hours ago
Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck

3 hours ago
Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair

3 hours ago
Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel

3 hours ago
Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife

3 hours ago
Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat

3 hours ago
Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan

3 hours ago
Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears

6 hours ago
Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers | Thaiger Aviation News

Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers

19 hours ago
DHL powers up Thailand&#8217;s first solar-run logistics hub | Thaiger Business News

DHL powers up Thailand’s first solar-run logistics hub

20 hours ago
Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons

21 hours ago
PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot

21 hours ago
Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights

22 hours ago
Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home | Thaiger Phuket News

Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home

22 hours ago
A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED) | Thaiger Visa Information

A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED)

22 hours ago
Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani

22 hours ago
Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute

23 hours ago
Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan

23 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 11:57 AM
224 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.