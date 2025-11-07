Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan

Suspects hoped makeover would win leniency from arresting officers

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 7, 2025, 11:53 AM
Pictures courtesy of Amarin TV

Three transgender women apprehended for drugs in Northeast Thailand asked to put on lipstick before arrest, hoping a touch of glam might win police sympathy.

The flamboyant request came after a sting operation led to the arrest of five suspects today, November 7, including an alleged drug dealer and a group of methamphetamine users, in the Ban Noi Tai community, Nong Yat subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Phanom district, Nakhon Phanom province.

The operation began when Police Lieutenant Sakda Tonchan of Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station responded to a report of a drug-crazed man causing chaos at home yesterday, November 6. Officers arrived to find 33 year old Santisuk, also known as Tone, using meth in his bedroom. He admitted to being heavily addicted, consuming up to three pills daily, and claimed to have purchased the drugs from a local dealer, 54 year old Aew (nickname).

Acting on the tip-off, police set up an ambush outside Aew’s home on Highway 212. Later in the evening, she returned on her motorcycle, and a search of her shoulder bag turned up 15 meth pills. Aew confessed to selling the drugs for profit and said she had delivered 10 pills that afternoon to a group of transgender friends.

Officers followed up at the reported address in Soi Phithak Phanom Nakhon, where they caught three suspects red-handed, including the homeowner, 51 year old Prasit, also known as Saep, with eight meth pills in hand. With her were her friends 66 year old Kittikun aka Dulya, and 40 year old Apisak aka Sak. All tested positive for drug use.

The trio told police they worked together crafting traditional bai sri ceremonial trays, often using meth to stay energised during large orders. When work dried up, they admitted to getting high together and letting the house fall into disarray, reported Amarin TV.

While the officers were preparing arrest reports, Dulya asked for her lipstick.

“Since we’re going to jail, we want to look our best. Maybe the handsome officers will take pity on us.”

The suspects face charges of possession of Category 1 narcotics. Aew and Saep were also charged with illegal drug distribution. All five have been handed over to investigators for prosecution.

