Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock

A man was arrested in Pattaya after he attempted to saw off a police wheel lock in a public area following a parking violation and a domestic dispute.

The incident unfolded on November 4 along South Pattaya Road, where 37 year old Watcharapong Phangnamdam, a native of Kalasin province, parked his Yamaha Filano motorcycle in a restricted zone.

Police responded by clamping the vehicle.

Rather than paying the standard fine, Watcharapong reportedly stormed off to buy a small handsaw and returned to the scene, determined to cut through the clamp. His impromptu act of defiance was captured clearly on CCTV, with curious locals and tourists gathering to witness the spectacle.

Watcharapong was swiftly arrested and taken in for questioning. During interrogation, he admitted to the act, claiming he acted out of frustration following a heated argument with his girlfriend.

“I was angry and didn’t think it through. I didn’t mean to damage government property. I apologise.”

Police were not amused. Officials reminded the public that tampering with or destroying police equipment, including wheel locks, is a criminal offence under Thailand’s Land Traffic Act. Violators face penalties of up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 5,000 baht, or both.

The arrest serves as a reminder for motorists to remain calm and follow legal procedures when dealing with traffic violations. Police encourage those whose vehicles have been clamped to contact police and pay any associated fines, rather than take matters into their own hands.

“Destroying public property not only worsens your situation but also adds criminal charges to a simple traffic offence.”

The damaged clamp has been collected as evidence, and legal proceedings are underway, according to Pattaya Mail.

Watcharapong’s case is expected to go before the court in the coming weeks.

In a similar incident last year, a viral video showing a foreign man smashing a police wheel lock on his motorcycle with a rock sparked widespread reaction across Thailand.

The man, whose nationality waas unconfirmed, was seen wearing a black T-shirt, shorts, and a helmet that obscured most of his face.