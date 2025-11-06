Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute

A Thai man threatened his neighbour with a gun on Tuesday, November 4, after the neighbour’s cat ate grass in front of his home in Chon Buri province.

The 53 year old victim, Yongyot, reached out to several news agencies out of concern for himself, his family members, and his cat named Panda. The incident occurred on Tuesday night in a community in the Surasak subdistrict, Si Racha district, Chon Buri province.

Yongyot explained that he had raised Panda for more than three years and that the animal had never caused any problems with neighbours before. On the day of the incident, Panda wandered across the street to eat grass outside the home of his neighbour, Su.

Su then came out of her house and shouted complaints, accusing Panda of entering her home and damaging her belongings. She also claimed that the cat defecated inside her property.

Yongyot insisted that Panda only ate grass outside the house. His response led to an argument between both parties. Yongyot admitted that he used vulgar language and threatened to harm Su during the quarrel.

Later that evening, Su’s son returned home from his job as a security guard and approached Yongyot with a gun in his hand.

According to Yongyot, Su’s son threatened to shoot him and challenged him to a fight, as shown in CCTV footage he shared with the media. In the video, Su can be seen intervening and trying to pull her son back into the house to prevent further violence.

Channel 3 reported that its news team attempted to interview Su and her son to hear their side of the story. However, both refused to respond and have remained inside their home.

Yongyot has since reported the gun threat to officers at Si Racha Police Station, but police have yet to release an update on the case.