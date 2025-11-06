Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute

Complaint about a cat eating grass spirals into a tense standoff

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2025, 3:00 PM
54 1 minute read
Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute | Thaiger
Photo via KomChadLuek

A Thai man threatened his neighbour with a gun on Tuesday, November 4, after the neighbour’s cat ate grass in front of his home in Chon Buri province.

The 53 year old victim, Yongyot, reached out to several news agencies out of concern for himself, his family members, and his cat named Panda. The incident occurred on Tuesday night in a community in the Surasak subdistrict, Si Racha district, Chon Buri province.

Yongyot explained that he had raised Panda for more than three years and that the animal had never caused any problems with neighbours before. On the day of the incident, Panda wandered across the street to eat grass outside the home of his neighbour, Su.

Su then came out of her house and shouted complaints, accusing Panda of entering her home and damaging her belongings. She also claimed that the cat defecated inside her property.

Yongyot insisted that Panda only ate grass outside the house. His response led to an argument between both parties. Yongyot admitted that he used vulgar language and threatened to harm Su during the quarrel.

Pet cat leads to neighbour dispute
Photo via KomChadLuek

Later that evening, Su’s son returned home from his job as a security guard and approached Yongyot with a gun in his hand.

According to Yongyot, Su’s son threatened to shoot him and challenged him to a fight, as shown in CCTV footage he shared with the media. In the video, Su can be seen intervening and trying to pull her son back into the house to prevent further violence.

Related Articles
Cat grass eating leads to gun threat in Chon Buri
Photo via ThaiRath

Channel 3 reported that its news team attempted to interview Su and her son to hear their side of the story. However, both refused to respond and have remained inside their home.

Yongyot has since reported the gun threat to officers at Si Racha Police Station, but police have yet to release an update on the case.

Latest Thailand News
Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand | Thaiger Education

Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand

3 seconds ago
Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute

34 seconds ago
Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe

28 minutes ago
BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon | Thaiger Thailand News

BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon

1 hour ago
People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims

1 hour ago
Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand

2 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes

2 hours ago
Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods

3 hours ago
Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night | Thaiger Thailand News

Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night

3 hours ago
Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service

3 hours ago
Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash

4 hours ago
Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home

4 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight

4 hours ago
Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck

4 hours ago
Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair

4 hours ago
Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel

5 hours ago
Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri worker dies on hammock after booze row with wife

5 hours ago
Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man threatens Phuket hotel staff after being denied entry with cat

5 hours ago
Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan

5 hours ago
Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin cracks jokes, floats krathong and shrugs off zipper gaffe

6 hours ago
Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for cool snaps and storms as Kalmaegi nears

8 hours ago
Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers | Thaiger Aviation News

Finnair piles on Thailand flights for winter sun seekers

21 hours ago
DHL powers up Thailand&#8217;s first solar-run logistics hub | Thaiger Business News

DHL powers up Thailand’s first solar-run logistics hub

22 hours ago
Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man arrested for turning blank guns into live weapons

22 hours ago
PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot

23 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2025, 3:00 PM
54 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.