Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 2, 2025, 1:46 PM
192 1 minute read
Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

A toilet truck crashed into a motorcycle at an intersection in Udon Thani yesterday, December 1, leaving two teenage students seriously injured.

Mueang Udon Thani Police Station received a report of the accident at 10.50am and coordinated with rescuers from the Sawang Sema Dham Rescue Foundation. The crash occurred at the Udon Thani Teachers Savings Cooperative Intersection, where Mukka Montri Road meets Phon Phisai Road.

The victims, 16 year old Marisa and 16 year old Meena, were found trapped beneath the toilet truck. Their red Honda motorcycle was overturned in front of the vehicle.

Both girls, first-year vocational students at Udon Thani Polytechnic College, suffered broken legs. They were given first aid at the scene before being transferred to Udon Thani Hospital.

The truck driver, 49 year old Pongnarin, told police he had been heading to provide services at the Tung Sri Mueang annual festival. He said he approached the intersection, which has no traffic lights, and signalled to turn right.

Students in serious condition after tilet truck crash
Photo via Channel 8

Pongnarin added that he saw a separate motorcycle ahead of him, but did not notice the victims’ motorcycle.

CCTV footage showed the two girls stopped at the intersection, preparing to turn right. As they waited, the toilet truck suddenly swung right and drove into them. The rider attempted to reverse but could not move away in time.

Related Articles
Toilet truck hits motorcycle Udon Thani
Photo via Channel 8

A friend of the victims, 16 year old Juthamanee, told Channel 8 that five students had been travelling in a group on three motorcycles from their college to the festival. Two motorcycles completed the turn, but the third was struck. She questioned how the driver failed to notice her friends when the group was riding together.

Police initially charged Pongnarin with reckless driving, causing serious injury under Section 300 of the Criminal Law, an offence punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Latest Thailand News
Foreigner accused of taking over Phuket viewpoint for paragliding business | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner accused of taking over Phuket viewpoint for paragliding business

16 minutes ago
Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs | Thaiger Thailand News

Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs

1 hour ago
Crypto moves in: How digital assets are rewriting Thailand’s real estate playbook | Thaiger Property

Crypto moves in: How digital assets are rewriting Thailand’s real estate playbook

1 hour ago
Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality

1 hour ago
Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid | Thaiger News

Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid

1 hour ago
Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani

2 hours ago
Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years

3 hours ago
Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute

4 hours ago
Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather

4 hours ago
Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts

4 hours ago
Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods

5 hours ago
Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop

21 hours ago
Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue

22 hours ago
Thai squatter accuses homeowner of stealing her identity to purchase his house | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai squatter accuses homeowner of stealing her identity to purchase his house

22 hours ago
17 year old girl flees attempted rape by father&#8217;s friend in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old girl flees attempted rape by father’s friend in Rayong

23 hours ago
Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike | Thaiger Environment News

Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike

23 hours ago
16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate&#8217;s face | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate’s face

24 hours ago
Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire

1 day ago
Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok

1 day ago
Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with &#8216;A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams&#8217; | Thaiger Events

Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with ‘A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams’

1 day ago
6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid floods | Thaiger Thailand News

6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid floods

1 day ago
Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports

1 day ago
Taking on Thailand: How Bartels is redefining neighbourhood places through food and community | Thaiger Property News

Taking on Thailand: How Bartels is redefining neighbourhood places through food and community

1 day ago
Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui

1 day ago
Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 2, 2025, 1:46 PM
192 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.