Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs

A toilet truck crashed into a motorcycle at an intersection in Udon Thani yesterday, December 1, leaving two teenage students seriously injured.

Mueang Udon Thani Police Station received a report of the accident at 10.50am and coordinated with rescuers from the Sawang Sema Dham Rescue Foundation. The crash occurred at the Udon Thani Teachers Savings Cooperative Intersection, where Mukka Montri Road meets Phon Phisai Road.

The victims, 16 year old Marisa and 16 year old Meena, were found trapped beneath the toilet truck. Their red Honda motorcycle was overturned in front of the vehicle.

Both girls, first-year vocational students at Udon Thani Polytechnic College, suffered broken legs. They were given first aid at the scene before being transferred to Udon Thani Hospital.

The truck driver, 49 year old Pongnarin, told police he had been heading to provide services at the Tung Sri Mueang annual festival. He said he approached the intersection, which has no traffic lights, and signalled to turn right.

Pongnarin added that he saw a separate motorcycle ahead of him, but did not notice the victims’ motorcycle.

CCTV footage showed the two girls stopped at the intersection, preparing to turn right. As they waited, the toilet truck suddenly swung right and drove into them. The rider attempted to reverse but could not move away in time.

A friend of the victims, 16 year old Juthamanee, told Channel 8 that five students had been travelling in a group on three motorcycles from their college to the festival. Two motorcycles completed the turn, but the third was struck. She questioned how the driver failed to notice her friends when the group was riding together.

Police initially charged Pongnarin with reckless driving, causing serious injury under Section 300 of the Criminal Law, an offence punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.