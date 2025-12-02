Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 2, 2025, 1:41 PM
57 1 minute read
Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality | Thaiger
Police Lieutenant General Rutthaphon Naowarat, Minister of Justice, opens a public forum on the draft anti-discrimination bill, hosted by the Ministry of Justice and MovED at the Ministry’s auditorium on November 21. | Photo via Facebook: Ministry Of Justice, Thailand

Thailand’s Justice Ministry is advancing its proposals for an anti-discrimination bill aimed at promoting equality nationwide.

The ministry joined the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and the People’s Movement to Eliminate Discrimination (MovED) at a recent forum to discuss the draft law.

Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat said supports the country’s constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The ministry is now preparing it for Cabinet review.

Police Lieutenant General Rutthaphon Naowarat, Minister of Justice, speaks at the opening of a public forum on the draft anti-discrimination bill
Police Lieutenant General Rutthaphon Naowarat, Minister of Justice, delivers the opening speech at the anti-discrimination draft forum. | Photo via Facebook: Ministry Of Justice, Thailand

ThaiHealth manager Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon referred to a study by the Urban Studies Institute Foundation (USI) and the faculty of learning sciences and education, Thammasat University. According to the research, homeless people face the highest level of discrimination, mostly due to harmful stereotypes.

It also revealed that members of the LGBTQ+ community face unfair treatment due to their sexual identity, while people with disabilities experience discrimination on a regular basis. The study also noted that many people see migrant workers solely as labourers, rather than people with equal rights.

Pongthep said the bill could help set up an independent body to properly address these problems and promote fairness for all.

Dr Sunthon Sunthonchart from MovED added that discrimination exists at both policy and enforcement levels. He believes individual efforts and embracing diversity can help reduce bias in society.

Related Articles

Bangkok Post reported that many participants strongly supported the proposals. Fair Party list-MP Kannavee Suebsang encouraged future governments to keep pushing the bill forward. He added that existing laws focus too much on punishment and not enough on prevention and rehabilitation.

Furthermore, People’s Party MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat called discrimination a violation of human rights. He said the proposed law is similar to the Gender Equality Act.

Tunyawaj added that only one agency in Bangkok won’t be enough to solve discrimination. He suggested amending Justice Ministry laws so provincial offices can also look into issues locally.

Latest Thailand News
Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs | Thaiger Thailand News

Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs

5 minutes ago
Crypto moves in: How digital assets are rewriting Thailand’s real estate playbook | Thaiger Property

Crypto moves in: How digital assets are rewriting Thailand’s real estate playbook

6 minutes ago
Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality

11 minutes ago
Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid | Thaiger News

Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid

22 minutes ago
Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani

45 minutes ago
Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years

2 hours ago
Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute

3 hours ago
Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather

3 hours ago
Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts

3 hours ago
Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods

4 hours ago
Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop

20 hours ago
Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue

21 hours ago
Thai squatter accuses homeowner of stealing her identity to purchase his house | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai squatter accuses homeowner of stealing her identity to purchase his house

21 hours ago
17 year old girl flees attempted rape by father&#8217;s friend in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old girl flees attempted rape by father’s friend in Rayong

22 hours ago
Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike | Thaiger Environment News

Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike

22 hours ago
16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate&#8217;s face | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate’s face

23 hours ago
Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire

24 hours ago
Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok

1 day ago
Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with &#8216;A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams&#8217; | Thaiger Events

Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with ‘A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams’

1 day ago
6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid floods | Thaiger Thailand News

6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid floods

1 day ago
Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports

1 day ago
Taking on Thailand: How Bartels is redefining neighbourhood places through food and community | Thaiger Property News

Taking on Thailand: How Bartels is redefining neighbourhood places through food and community

1 day ago
Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui

1 day ago
Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival

2 days ago
Woman found dead in Khlong Yai River at Thai-Cambodia border | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman found dead in Khlong Yai River at Thai-Cambodia border

2 days ago
Thai Law NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 2, 2025, 1:41 PM
57 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.