Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality

Thailand’s Justice Ministry is advancing its proposals for an anti-discrimination bill aimed at promoting equality nationwide.

The ministry joined the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and the People’s Movement to Eliminate Discrimination (MovED) at a recent forum to discuss the draft law.

Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat said supports the country’s constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The ministry is now preparing it for Cabinet review.

ThaiHealth manager Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon referred to a study by the Urban Studies Institute Foundation (USI) and the faculty of learning sciences and education, Thammasat University. According to the research, homeless people face the highest level of discrimination, mostly due to harmful stereotypes.

It also revealed that members of the LGBTQ+ community face unfair treatment due to their sexual identity, while people with disabilities experience discrimination on a regular basis. The study also noted that many people see migrant workers solely as labourers, rather than people with equal rights.

Pongthep said the bill could help set up an independent body to properly address these problems and promote fairness for all.

Dr Sunthon Sunthonchart from MovED added that discrimination exists at both policy and enforcement levels. He believes individual efforts and embracing diversity can help reduce bias in society.

Bangkok Post reported that many participants strongly supported the proposals. Fair Party list-MP Kannavee Suebsang encouraged future governments to keep pushing the bill forward. He added that existing laws focus too much on punishment and not enough on prevention and rehabilitation.

Furthermore, People’s Party MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat called discrimination a violation of human rights. He said the proposed law is similar to the Gender Equality Act.

Tunyawaj added that only one agency in Bangkok won’t be enough to solve discrimination. He suggested amending Justice Ministry laws so provincial offices can also look into issues locally.