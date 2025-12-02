Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: December 2, 2025, 3:49 PM
Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026 | Thaiger
A fresh start to the new year. | Photo via The Thaiger

The Thai Cabinet has backtracked on a decision to add more public holidays in 2026, voicing concerns that extended breaks could negatively impact businesses and employment.

Today, December 2, the Cabinet meeting reviewed a proposal from the Secretariat of the Cabinet suggesting the addition of two special public holidays in 2026. However, ministers raised concerns that more long weekends might disrupt business operations and the labour market.

As a result, the Cabinet withdrew the proposal to allow further discussions on its potential economic impact, given the sensitivity of the issue.

Previously, the Secretariat of the Cabinet had proposed adding two special public holidays to the 2026 government holiday calendar. The proposed dates were June 2, 2026, which would have created a five-day holiday from May 30 to June 3, and July 31, 2026, which would have resulted in a six-day break from July 28 to August 2.

The Cabinet earlier approved Friday, January 2, 2026, as a special public holiday. According to the published Cabinet resolution on additional holidays for 2026, this date was approved specifically to allow for a longer continuous New Year period. This decision remains unchanged.

Currently, the Thai public holidays in 2026 are as follows:

January

  • Thursday, January 1: New Year’s Day
  • Friday, January 2: Special public holiday

February

  • No public holidays

March

  • Tuesday, March 3: Makha Bucha Day

April

  • Monday, April 6: Chakri Memorial Day
  • Monday, April 13: Songkran (National Elderly Day)
  • Tuesday, April 14: Songkran (Family Day)
  • Wednesday, April 15: Songkran (Thai New Year)

May

  • Friday, May 1: National Labour Day
  • Monday, May 4: Coronation Day
  • Sunday, May 31: Visakha Bucha Day

June

  • Wednesday, June 3: Queen Suthida’s Birthday

July

  • Tuesday, July 28: King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday
  • Wednesday, July 29: Asanha Bucha Day
  • Thursday, July 30: Buddhist Lent Day

August

  • Wednesday, August 12: Mother’s Day and Queen Sirikit’s Birthday

September

  • No public holidays

October

  • Tuesday, October 13: King Bhumibol Memorial Day
  • Friday, October 23: King Chulalongkorn Day

November

  • No public holidays

December

  • Saturday, December 5: Father’s Day and the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great
  • Monday, December 7: Substitution holiday for Father’s Day
  • Thursday, December 10: Constitution Day
  • Thursday, December 31: New Year’s Eve

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: December 2, 2025, 3:49 PM
