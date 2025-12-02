Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026

The Thai Cabinet has backtracked on a decision to add more public holidays in 2026, voicing concerns that extended breaks could negatively impact businesses and employment.

Today, December 2, the Cabinet meeting reviewed a proposal from the Secretariat of the Cabinet suggesting the addition of two special public holidays in 2026. However, ministers raised concerns that more long weekends might disrupt business operations and the labour market.

As a result, the Cabinet withdrew the proposal to allow further discussions on its potential economic impact, given the sensitivity of the issue.

Previously, the Secretariat of the Cabinet had proposed adding two special public holidays to the 2026 government holiday calendar. The proposed dates were June 2, 2026, which would have created a five-day holiday from May 30 to June 3, and July 31, 2026, which would have resulted in a six-day break from July 28 to August 2.

The Cabinet earlier approved Friday, January 2, 2026, as a special public holiday. According to the published Cabinet resolution on additional holidays for 2026, this date was approved specifically to allow for a longer continuous New Year period. This decision remains unchanged.

Currently, the Thai public holidays in 2026 are as follows:

January

Thursday, January 1: New Year’s Day

Friday, January 2: Special public holiday

February

No public holidays

March

Tuesday, March 3: Makha Bucha Day

April

Monday, April 6: Chakri Memorial Day

Monday, April 13: Songkran (National Elderly Day)

Tuesday, April 14: Songkran (Family Day)

Wednesday, April 15: Songkran (Thai New Year)

May

Friday, May 1: National Labour Day

Monday, May 4: Coronation Day

Sunday, May 31: Visakha Bucha Day

June

Wednesday, June 3: Queen Suthida’s Birthday

July

Tuesday, July 28: King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday

Wednesday, July 29: Asanha Bucha Day

Thursday, July 30: Buddhist Lent Day

August

Wednesday, August 12: Mother’s Day and Queen Sirikit’s Birthday

September

No public holidays

October

Tuesday, October 13: King Bhumibol Memorial Day

Friday, October 23: King Chulalongkorn Day

November

No public holidays

December

Saturday, December 5: Father’s Day and the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great

Monday, December 7: Substitution holiday for Father’s Day

Thursday, December 10: Constitution Day

Thursday, December 31: New Year’s Eve