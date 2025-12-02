Asiatique faces backlash over loud screams from new SkyFlyers ride

Residents in the Charoen Krung area of Bangkok are calling on Asiatique The Riverfront to address noise caused by its newly launched SkyFlyers ride.

Asiatique, the popular open-air riverside mall on Charoen Krung Road, recently unveiled its new immersive attraction, Jurassic World: The Experience, along with SkyFlyers: Wings of Garudapterus, a 135-metre-high rotating tower ride offering 360-degree city views.

The mall announced that the ride is promoted as one of the world’s top three tallest of its kind and has been certified to international safety standards by TÜV NORD of Germany to ensure the safety of riders.

While the mall emphasised rider safety, nearby residents say it failed to acknowledge the impact on the community. Complaints surfaced online after locals reported constant loud screaming from riders, particularly during resting hours.

A Thai man living next to the mall posted a video from her home on TikTok yesterday, December 1, showing the SkyFlyers operating late at night. In her caption, she wrote…

“SkyFlyers… What time will I be able to sleep? The world-class ride sits next to my fence, and so does the nonstop screaming.”

Another netizen shared a similar video and tagged Asiatique’s official social media accounts on their post.

“The ride operates from the afternoon until 11pm. It feels like someone is screaming above my head all the time. No one here can sleep anymore. Terrible.”

More complaints also flooded the mall’s Facebook page, with many urging the operator to take responsibility for the disturbance and find a solution. Suggested measures included shortening operating hours or relocating the ride farther from residential homes.

However, some users defended the attraction, arguing that amusement-park noises are normal and that Asiatique is an important Bangkok landmark supporting tourism and local businesses. They encouraged residents to be more understanding.

Asiatique’s social media team briefly responded to some comments, but the mall has not yet issued an official statement on the noise controversy.