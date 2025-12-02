Packed Pattaya December 2025 events calendar unveiled

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 2, 2025, 4:45 PM
Packed Pattaya December 2025 events calendar unveiled | Thaiger
Fireworks light up the sky above the ‘Pattaya City’ neon sign during a night celebration | Photo via Holiday Inn Pattaya

Pattaya plans to end 2025 with a festive bang by launching a calendar full of events throughout December as the city aims to cement its reputation as one of Thailand’s top event destinations.

From December 5 to 9, the Sanctuary of Truth will host a five-religion ceremony to honour King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great. This spiritual tribute marks one of the month’s key highlights.

From December 11 to 15, the fields at Siam Country Club will host Wonderfruit 2025. The festival features a dynamic mix of top-tier music, immersive art, wellness sessions, and sustainable experiences.

On December 12 and 13, Pattaya Beach hosts the Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2025. The event features top jazz and adult contemporary artists, with US R&B group All 4 One headlining the stage.

Jet-ski athletes will compete at Jomtien Beach from December 17 to 21 in the WGP#1 Waterjet World Cup 2025. Organisers promise high-speed action along the beachfront.

On December 19, Pattaya will transform the city with festive lights and decorations for the Pattaya Festival 2025. The next day, December 20, the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2025 brings energy and excitement in front of the Central Pattaya shopping centre.

Starting December 20, the 17th Naklua Walk & Eat Festival opens to the public and continues every weekend until January 25, 2026. Visitors can explore street food and local flavours from the old banyan tree to the Long Bridge.

The Christmas Creative Kids Contest 2025 on December 21 will be held at Central Marina Outlet. The event offers holiday crafts, a Santa visit, and prizes for young participants and families alike.

On December 26 and 27, Pattaya City School 2 will host the annual Pattaya Pétanque Competition 2025, where local and visiting players will compete.

On December 28, Pattaya City Hall will hold a tribute ceremony for King Taksin the Great Day.

From December 29 to 31, Central Beach will come alive with Pattaya Countdown 2026. The glorious celebration will cap off the year in style.

December 2025 event calendar for Pattaya featuring festivals, concerts, and sporting events
Pattaya’s December 2025 event calendar showcases a variety of events | Photo via The Pattaya News

The Pattaya News reported that Pattaya City is coordinating these events with government agencies and private partners to offer even more activities across the month. For updates, follow the official PR Pattaya Facebook page or contact the Pattaya Contact Centre at 1337, available 24/7.

