Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: December 2, 2025, 1:30 PM
HAT YAI – Southern Thailand continues to grapple with severe flooding. However, the government is rolling out financial relief and utility support to help families stay afloat both literally and financially.

Paradorn Prisnanantakul, a minister working directly under the Prime Minister’s Office, said authorities have now told the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) to pause billing in every designated flood-hit zone. He explained that people should not have to worry about monthly invoices. This is important when they are already dealing with rising water levels inside their homes.

The financial assistance plan ties in with a 9,000-baht compensation package per household for this year’s flood season. According to Rachada Dhnadirek, spokesperson for the temporary Flood Relief Center, transfers have already begun. More than 25,000 households received a combined 233 million baht on Sunday. Today, the government expects to wire another 877 million baht. This will reach nearly 100,000 more households across Songkhla, Satun, Narathiwat, and Pattani.

Most people with PromptPay linked will see the funds arrive within hours. Around 650 payments bounced due to outdated or unlinked accounts. Officials say this hiccup will be fixed in the next payout round.

Who can receive the aid?

Anyone living in officially declared disaster areas can apply, including foreign nationals with household registrations. There are four main conditions:

• Homes flooded fewer than seven days but with clear damage
• Homes flooded longer than seven days
• Homes cut off by floodwater for more than seven days
• High-rise residents unable to leave because surrounding areas are under water

Registration can be done online at flood68.disaster.go.th or at local municipal offices for those who prefer face-to-face help.

Cleanup and restoration

In Songkhla, cleanup teams have hit the ground with a clear division of jobs. Soldiers sweep major roads and public spaces. Meanwhile, local authorities step into neighborhood lanes. The target is a full cleanup within two weeks.

Electricity has already returned to most parts of Hat Yai. This covers roughly 92% of affected areas. While tap water is at about 90% and climbing. Officials are confident everything will be fully restored by Wednesday.

Even where the lights are back on, technicians are checking house by house. They are confirming that wiring inside the walls is dry enough to avoid electric shocks. Residents are urged to wait for the official thumbs-up before plugging appliances back in.

For drivers who lost car papers in the floods, the Department of Land Transport now accepts only a Thai ID card or a copy of the registration to reissue plates, stickers, or registration booklets — no police report required.

