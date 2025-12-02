Thailand video news | Bangkok braces for rising PM2.5 levels, Siam Paragon celebrates 20 years with grand showcase of art, design, and imagination

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover standout stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Highlights include Bangkok’s worsening air quality as smog season begins, unusual theft incidents involving a foreign woman and several Hat Yai residents, and later, a bizarre squatting case featuring a woman making strange conspiracy claims against the homeowner.

Bangkok residents were advised to prepare for worsening air quality as PM2.5 concentrations are expected to surge during early December. Authorities warned that calm winds and cool weather could trap pollution over the capital for several days. Vulnerable groups were urged to limit outdoor activity, especially in the mornings when haze tends to accumulate. The city announced that monitoring teams will be deployed to identify major pollution sources in high-risk districts. Officials said the public should stay updated through real-time air quality apps as conditions fluctuate.

Police officers in Hat Yai issued an apology after using an excavator to drag improperly parked vehicles during severe flooding. The unusual scene, captured on video, sparked criticism over potential damage to the cars involved. Authorities clarified that the move was improvised to clear blocked roads for emergency crews. They promised to compensate owners if any vehicles were harmed by the heavy machinery. The police chief pledged improved coordination in disaster situations to avoid similar missteps.

A Filipina domestic helper is being celebrated nationwide after surviving a high-rise fire in Hong Kong that claimed more than a dozen lives. She reportedly helped others escape before making her own way out of the burning building. Philippine officials praised her courage and resilience, calling her a symbol of strength for overseas workers. Support groups have been raising funds to help her recover from injuries and trauma. Her story has resonated widely, prompting renewed discussions about migrant worker safety abroad.

A man in Bangkok called the police after a woman broke into his home and insisted she was the true owner. She argued that her identity had been stolen and used to purchase the house illegally, despite having no documents to support the claim. Officers escorted her out and arranged for a psychological evaluation after her behaviour escalated. Neighbours told authorities they had seen her loitering in the area earlier in the week. Police said the homeowner’s title deed confirms his legal ownership while they investigate the woman’s background.

Police in Krabi are searching for a foreign woman accused of walking out of a shop with several packs of snus without paying. Staff reported that she acted casually before leaving on a motorbike. CCTV footage showed her clearly, prompting officers to circulate her image among nearby businesses. The shop owner said the theft, though small, has happened repeatedly with tourists during the high season. Authorities urged the woman to come forward to resolve the matter before charges escalate.

Six men in Hat Yai were arrested for stealing cases of beer from a container train that became stranded in floodwaters. Videos online showed groups wading through murky water to pluck boxes directly from a stalled carriage. Railway officials condemned the theft, saying the goods were vulnerable due to extreme weather but still protected by law. Police later recovered dozens of bottles hidden in nearby homes. The suspects now face charges linked to theft during a disaster, which carries harsher penalties.

Siam Paragon launched its 20th-anniversary festivities with a large-scale exhibition themed around creativity and dream-driven innovation. The mall unveiled immersive installations, digital artworks, and special performances curated by Thai and international artists. Visitors can explore interactive zones designed to reflect the mall’s two-decade journey as a cultural and retail hub. Brands and partners have also prepared exclusive showcases to mark the milestone. The celebration is set to run for months, drawing crowds looking for both entertainment and design inspiration.

Queen Suthida took part in a half-marathon in Bangkok alongside world-renowned long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge. The event drew thousands of participants, many thrilled to see the queen running beside the Olympic champion. Organisers said her presence brought tremendous excitement and boosted the race’s profile. Kipchoge praised the atmosphere and the crowd’s energy throughout the route. The run concluded with a ceremony honouring both elite athletes and community runners.